Migrant crisis: 'Exasperated' Boris Johnson orders review amid failure to stop crossings

The Prime Minister is said to have ordered a review into the crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An "exasperated" Boris Johnson is said to have ordered a review into the migrant crisis as the situation continues to worsen.

Stephen Barclay - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - is expected to lead the review in hopes of finding a solution, according to reports.

A senior Government source told The Times that Mr Johnson was "exasperated" with the crisis, and that it was "one of his biggest priorities" moving forward.

The paper said he had asked for MPs' backing in potentially having to adopt more "challenging" solutions to the growing issue.

It comes after the Home Office's several attempts to find a solution, including offering the French Government £54 million to increase police patrols along beaches.

There was also the introduction of a "turnback" policy, which gave Border Force the right to turn boats away.

However, there has been record numbers of migrants attempting the Channel crossing from France to the UK in recent months.

It is thought over 23,500 migrants have made the journey on small boats this year, with almost 1,200 attempting the crossing in just 24 hours last Thursday.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer previously criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel for failing to deliver on promises to stop the flow of illegal migrants crossing the Channel.

He claimed she had not secured strong enough agreements with the French Government to prevent migrants making the dangerous sea journey.

However, Ms Patel has blamed the EU's open borders for failing to check the movement of people through the bloc.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Washington, she said she was "constantly pressing" the French on the issue, but that they were "overwhelmed".