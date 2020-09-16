Boris Johnson to face PMQs as coronavirus testing shortage continues

Boris Johnson to face PMQs as coronavirus testing shortage continues. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

Boris Johnson is set to face questions from MPs after a turbulent 24 hours of "very worrying" signs in the coronavirus test and trace system.

The prime minister will go head-to-head with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner at PMQs on Wednesday before a grilling from select committee chairs at the Liaison Committee.

He is expected to answer questions relating to his response to the pandemic as well as his approach to Brexit negotiations and the Integrated Review of foreign policy, defence, security and international development.

It comes amid a rocky couple of days for the government after it was revealed COVID-19 tests would need to be rationed; systems were reported to be buckling under demand, and reports of people turning up at A&E to get tested.

"Very busy emergency department today as poorly people unable to get a test come to us for help," Bolton NHS Foundation Trust chairwoman Professor Donna Hall said on Tuesday.

"This is why it's so important to have a functioning testing and tracing system - one day of delays can cause hundreds more infections.

"This is a very worrying situation for us in Bolton."

Very busy emergency department today as poorly people unable to get a test come to us for help. This is why it’s so important to have a functioning testing & tracing system - one day of delays can cause hundreds more infections. This is a very worrying situation for us in Bolton. https://t.co/UwAf2vLGyx — ✨ Prof Donna Hall, CBE ✨ (@ProfDonnaHall) September 15, 2020

The government is also expected to release plans on those considered a "priority" for testing in the coming days, with NHS and care workers, and school children and their families topping the charter.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Tuesday that it would be "a matter of weeks" before testing issues were resolved as he announced his rationing plans, rekindling further fears of losing control in approach to the winter months.

READ MORE: Testing, testing...Govt announces urgent review after LBC probe

A senior source in Whitehall said they believed it was going to be "a problem for six months" and that anyone who thinks otherwise is "extremely optimistic".

The same source added that while the current number of COVID-19 hospital admissions was quite low, "the direction of travel is only going to go one way, in my view between now and the winter, which is up."

READ MORE: Labour challenges Government over lack of tests in Covid hotspots

But Justice Secretary Robert Buckland defended the government's position on Wednesday, saying capacity had been ramping up alongside demand.

He told LBC: "Capacity is trying to meet increased demand. So we've got issues with lab testing; we're increasing the number of laboratories, we're increasing the number of test centres, but I accept there's more work to be done."

READ MORE: Eat Out to Help Out scheme pushes UK inflation down to five-year low

Mr Buckland said in other interviews that he expected children and their parents to be given priority for tests in order to avoid the disruption they had already experienced since schools reopened.

According to Oasis Community Learning, which is responsible for 31,500 children at 52 academies in England, around 1,200 children had been sent home in the first six days of the school year.

The organisation's founder, Steve Chalke, told The Sun: "The reason is either pupils or teachers have symptoms and can't return until they get a negative test result."

PMQ's begins at midday on Wednesday and will see Ms Rayner stand in for Sir Keir Starmer at the despatch box while he awaits the result of a COVID-19 test for a member of his family.

The Liaison Committee will begin later in the afternoon.