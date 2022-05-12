Exclusive

U-turn on windfall tax? Boris Johnson refuses to rule out levy on oil giants profits

12 May 2022, 07:09 | Updated: 12 May 2022, 07:53

Boris Johnson spoke against windfall taxes
Boris Johnson spoke against windfall taxes. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out introducing a windfall tax, telling LBC that the Government "will have to look at it".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister has faced increased pressure to introduce the tax as Brits continue to suffer from spiralling energy costs.

It comes as Shell and BP were among those to have made record first-quarter profits thanks to the increase in oil and gas prices.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Johnson said: "The disadvantage with those sort of taxes is that they deter investment in the very things that we need to see them putting them in.

"They need to be investing in new technology, in new energy supplies for the UK."

"But the bosses say it won't deter them, Prime Minister," Nick hit back.

"Well then we'll have to look at it. What I say is I want them to make those investments - they've got to be making those investments - in new energy supply for our country."

Read more: Boris tells LBC 'we will get through cost of living crisis' as he vows to support Brits

Read more: Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

The PM also compared the types of energy used in the UK to Finland and Sweden.

"Here we are in Finland, we've just been in Sweden, those guys have done brilliantly," he said.

"They've got nuclear power in Sweden in a way that we don't have in the UK, they've got hydro, they've got all sorts of resilience that we don't have.

"We've got to build in that resilience.

Nick asked: "Are you ruling out a windfall tax?"

"I don't like them.

"I don't think they're the right way forward.

"I want those companies to make big, big investments."

The one-off tax would be intended to target oil and gas companies benefitting from something they were not responsible for - known as windfall.

For energy companies, they have benefitted from increased demand due to the pandemic as well as supply concerns amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Johnson further condemned Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, telling Nick that Vladimir Putin "must be stopped".

"This is an act of absolutely barbaric aggression against a country that literally had done nothing to offend him, had done nothing wrong, people were simply trying to lead their lives in peace," he said.

"He is continuing to shell, to bomb, to launch massive artillery attacks against innocent civilians – and he’s got to be stopped."

The Prime Minister spoke to LBC during a visit to Finland, where he signed a historic deal to help the country if they come under attack, as part of an agreement to boost defence and security co-operation.

Both countries have traditionally been neutral and are assessing whether to join Nato.

Asked by Nick whether the agreements are enough to deter Putin, Mr Johnson said: "These are countries that have been traditionally neutral, Sweden, Finland, they are countries that pose no conceivable threat to Russia. But you’ve got to look at what’s happening in Ukraine… that’s another country that posed absolutely no conceivable threat to Russia and yet it was attacked in a vicious and unprovoked way."

He added: "What we are saying today, us and the Swedes, us and the Finns, is that we will come to each other’s assistance in the event of an attack."

Listen on Global Player to hear Mr Johnson's remarks on Ukrainian refugees risking being sent to Rwanda and whether he is out of touch in the cost of living crisis.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has refused to say what would happen if Sir Keir Starmer quit in an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM refuses four times to answer whether he'd quit if Keir resigns

Finland is set to join Nato after the invasion of Ukraine after its president Sauli Niinisto announced he is in favour

Putin's worst nightmare: Finland set to join Nato after Boris agrees defence pact

The Minister for Prisons has said she will do "everything in her power" to stop serial killer Levi Bellfield from marrying a prison pen pal

Prison Minister says 'evil monster' Levi Bellfield should be stopped from marrying in jail

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said Ukrainian refugees will not be sent to Rwanda

Ukrainian refugees will not be deported to Rwanda, Boris Johnson vows

Exclusive
Boris Johnson denied he is out of touch with ordinary Brits struggling to pay bills

'How do you economise Prime Minister?' Boris denies he's out of touch with household costs

Sadiq Khan is in Los Angeles exploring the impact of the legalisation of cannabis

Sadiq Khan unveils chair of first ever London Drugs Commission

Will and Kate donated an undisclosed amount to the fund.

Prince William and Kate donate to cancer fund for 'special' Deborah James

Boris Johnson has signed a deal with Sweden and Finland

Britain will help Nordic nations fight Putin as Boris unveils historic double defence deal

Stella Creasy has said she was threatened with gang rape while at university.

Labour MP reveals she was threatened with gang rape at Cambridge University

Ava White was stabbed "out of the blue"

Ava White stabbed 'out of the blue' by boy with 'a cheeky smile', her friend claims

Conor Burns speaks to Andrew Marr

Minster confirms UK will tear up NI protocol if no alternative reached with EU

Liam Byrne has been suspended for two days.

Senior Labour MP suspended from House of Commons for bullying staff member

Exclusive
Boris Johnson was asked a question by LBC's Nick Ferrari at a press conference in Finland

Boris tells LBC 'we will get through cost of living crisis' as he vows to support Brits

Maddie Thomas has been missing since April 26

Missing teenager Maddie Thomas, 15, feared to be victim of child abduction

Adidas has defended its advert.

Adidas advert showing bare breasts banned for being offensive and 'objectifying women'

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Latest News

See more Latest News

Finland

Finland’s leaders in favour of applying for Nato membership

Nepal Everest

Sherpa woman breaks her own record by climbing Everest for 10th time
An Azov Special Forces Regiment's serviceman, injured during fighting against Russian forces, poses for a photographer inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

An official of the Hygienic and Anti-epidemic Center in Phyongchon District disinfect the corridor of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea

Kim Jong Un orders lockdown as North Korea confirms first Covid outbreak
An official of the Hygienic and Anti-epidemic Center in Phyongchon District disinfect the corridor of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea raises alarm after confirming first Covid-19 case
Condominium Collapse Florida

Billion-dollar settlement reached over collapse of Florida apartment block
Supreme Court Abortion

Democrats’ effort to secure US abortion access in law blocked by Republicans
Clarence Dixon

Prisoner put to death in Arizona’s first execution since 2014
Lebanon Israel Journalist Killed

Israeli minister pledges probe into killing of Al Jazeera reporter
The Rock

Egg-sized diamond called The Rock fetches £17.7m at Swiss sale

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

There could be a "trade war" as a result, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: 'Obliterating' the NI Brexit deal will lead to a 'trade war'
'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan
Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine
Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis
'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo
James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank
UK army organisation is 'bat out' and upgrades are long overdue, says former MOD Director

British Army upgrades long overdue, says ex-MOD Director

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police