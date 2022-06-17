Boris makes second surprise trip to Kyiv after pulling out of Tory meeting

17 June 2022, 15:34 | Updated: 17 June 2022, 15:59

Boris Johnson has visited Kyiv again
Boris Johnson has visited Kyiv again. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has made a second surprise visit to Kyiv after it emerged he had pulled out of a Yorkshire meeting of northern Tories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

No reason was immediately given as to why Mr Johnson had pulled out of the event so close to Thursday's Wakefield by-election.

But he turned up in the Ukrainian capital for his second wartime visit to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a day France, Germany and Italy's leaders travelled there.

Sharing a photo of himself and Mr Zelenskyy, Mr Johnson said: "Mr President, Volodymyr. It is good to be in Kyiv again."

The two are understood to have a very positive relationship.

But his no-show in Doncaster means he is missing an event designed to rally Tory supporters ahead of the Wakefield by-election, which the party fears it will lose to Labour as it looks to rebuild its red wall.

Read more: You can trust Tories - you still trust GPs after Harold Shipman, says Wakefield candidate

It is already fighting an uphill battle to replace Imran Ahmad Khan, who has resigned his seat and been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2008.

That task was not helped by the Conservative candidate, Nadeem Ahmed, making a bizarre reference to serial killer doctor Harold Shipman when saying why the people of Wakefield could still trust his party.

"Harold Shipman committed suicide in Wakefield prison. He was a GP, he was a trusted professional, just like teachers and others," the former Wakefield council leader said.

"When they put a vaccine in our arms, we trust what they are putting in us.

"Have we stopped trusting GPs? No, we still trust GPs and we know that he was one bad apple in there."

It comes after President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis met with Mr Zelenskyy.

The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine be given candidate status, though actual membership of the European Union could be years or even decades away.

"Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We want them to live with us, the European dream."

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pension reform

Millions face working longer due to state pension reform

Sadiq Khan threatened to block the Met's next commissioner if they aren't a reformer

'I'll block next Met boss from the job if they won't reform it' Khan tells Patel

Breaking
Former soldier Collin Reeves has been found guilty of killing his neighbours

Ex-solider Collin Reeves found guilty of murdering neighbours after row over parking

An art teacher defended letting her students pose semi-naked for a class project

Sacked teacher who let children pose topless for class insists it's 'art'

NHS bosses apologise for saying eunuch is a gender

NHS apologises for claiming eunuch is a gender identity

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

The UK's Sam Ryder finished as runner-up in the 2022 Eurovision contest

UK in talks to host Eurovision as 2023 contest cannot be held in war-torn Ukraine

Boebert said Jesus "didn’t have enough [AR-15s] to keep his government from killing him"

Jesus could have survived crucifixion if he was armed, US congresswoman claims

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite Julian Assange to the US

Priti Patel orders Julian Assange to be extradited to US, Home Office confirms

Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove appeared to indicate that tax cuts might have to wait

No relief from Rishi: Hopes of tax cuts dashed until 11% inflation threat eases

Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invades their HQ

Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invade their HQ

Martin Compston at the event in Vegas and right, in Line of Duty

Line of Duty star Martin Compston denies singing IRA lyrics at Celtic convention

Gatwick cancels 4.000 flights

Gatwick slashes summer flights in bid to avoid more airport chaos

Brits flocked to beaches in their thousands to soak up the hot weather today, and the Prime Minister's wife was seen at Ascot

Brits swelter on the hottest day of the year with temperatures set to hit 35C

Rail workers across the country will strike next week

Rail strikes could 'end up killing people': warning from health chiefs ahead of walkout

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snake Island

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

France Heat Wave

Europe wilts under early heatwave from the Med to the North Sea
Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon steps down as WWE chief amid misconduct probe

Egypt

Building collapse kills six in Egyptian capital

Larry Nassar

Ex-gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar loses final appeal in sexual assault scandal
EU flags

European Commission recommends EU candidate status for Ukraine
Church members console each other after the shooting

Gunman held after shooting in Alabama church leaves two dead

Plane Crash Texas

Pilot rescued by paddleboarders after crashing into Texas lake
Funeral of Bara Lahlouh

Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank gun battle
India Military Recruitment

One dead in protests over India’s short-term military contracts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears on rail workers taking industrial action
'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'
Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew
James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London