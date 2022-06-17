Boris makes second surprise trip to Kyiv after pulling out of Tory meeting

Boris Johnson has visited Kyiv again. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has made a second surprise visit to Kyiv after it emerged he had pulled out of a Yorkshire meeting of northern Tories.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

No reason was immediately given as to why Mr Johnson had pulled out of the event so close to Thursday's Wakefield by-election.

But he turned up in the Ukrainian capital for his second wartime visit to see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a day France, Germany and Italy's leaders travelled there.

Sharing a photo of himself and Mr Zelenskyy, Mr Johnson said: "Mr President, Volodymyr. It is good to be in Kyiv again."

The two are understood to have a very positive relationship.

But his no-show in Doncaster means he is missing an event designed to rally Tory supporters ahead of the Wakefield by-election, which the party fears it will lose to Labour as it looks to rebuild its red wall.

Read more: You can trust Tories - you still trust GPs after Harold Shipman, says Wakefield candidate

It is already fighting an uphill battle to replace Imran Ahmad Khan, who has resigned his seat and been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2008.

That task was not helped by the Conservative candidate, Nadeem Ahmed, making a bizarre reference to serial killer doctor Harold Shipman when saying why the people of Wakefield could still trust his party.

"Harold Shipman committed suicide in Wakefield prison. He was a GP, he was a trusted professional, just like teachers and others," the former Wakefield council leader said.

"When they put a vaccine in our arms, we trust what they are putting in us.

"Have we stopped trusting GPs? No, we still trust GPs and we know that he was one bad apple in there."

It comes after President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis met with Mr Zelenskyy.

The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine be given candidate status, though actual membership of the European Union could be years or even decades away.

"Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We want them to live with us, the European dream."

Updates to follow