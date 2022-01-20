'We stand squarely behind Ukraine' in Russia stand-off, Boris Johnson warns Putin

Boris Johnson warned Putin over invading Ukraine. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Russian invasion into Ukraine would be a "disaster" for Moscow, Boris Johnson has warned after sending anti-tank missiles to the region.

The world is watching to see if Vladimir Putin sends in forces to the Eastern European state as some 100,000 troops mass at the border region.

Tense talks between Russia and the US over Nato's eastward expansion and weaponry have been held in a last-ditch bid to avoid the stand-off boiling over to a full-blown war.

Speaking on Thursday, Boris Johnson warned Mr Putin: "Be in no doubt that if Russia were to make any kind of incursion into Ukraine, on any scale whatever, I think that that would be a disaster, not just for Ukraine, but for Russia.

"It'd be a disaster for the world, and the UK stands squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine."

Britain has been supplying Ukrainian forces with anti tank missiles. Among the major European powers, Germany has warned Russia off invading but refused to send weaponry.

As Western officials try to anticipate what action Mr Putin will decide on, US intelligence warned of a possible Kremlin plot to sabotage Russian-backed rebels in the east of Ukraine, which Kiev has been fighting for almost a decade.

It was thought the plot would be staged as a "false flag" operation to give Russia a pretext to invade – with about 100,000 troops thought to be assembled near the border.

Another possibility is that Moscow's military could enter Ukrainian territory in what has been described as more of an armed incursion, rather than a full invasion.

But Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky refused to make a distinction on Thursday, tweeting: :We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations.

"Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power."

Russia wants guarantees Nato will not expand east to Russia, including by accepting Ukraine as a member, and demanded that weapons are not deployed to ex-Soviet states.

The US has rejected demands but said it is open to talks on arms control.

President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay "dear price" in terms deaths and could get cut off from the global banking system SWIFT should it invade.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Wednesday, John Bolton, the US former national security adviser, said he wanted the West to up the risks for Mr Putin.

He said Nato forces should deploy units to the region not to fight but to join troops already training Ukrainians, and "put as many into Ukraine as we can so that Russian generals, figuratively looking across the border through their field glasses, see a lot of American flags and wonder what that means".

He added: "You’ve got to increase the potential costs to Putin now not after he's already crossed the border."