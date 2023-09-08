Boy, 10, dies after being electrocuted in reception area of Blackpool hotel

The boy was electrocuted at Tiffany's hotel in Blackpool. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A 10-year-old boy who was electrocuted in the lobby of a Blackpool hotel has died.

He was left in critical condition after being electrocuted at Tiffany’s hotel on Blackpool’s seafront.

Emergency Services were called at around 10.40pm last Sunday after receiving a 999 call.

Lancashire Police said his injuries suggested a ‘high voltage’ of electricity was involved.

The hotel has shut and is co-operating with police inquires.

In a statement today, Lancashire Constabulary said: "A boy has sadly died following an incident at a Blackpool hotel.

“We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel.

“He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital yesterday, Thursday, September 7.

“His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

"Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner."

A spokesman for the hotel said: "We are deeply saddened by this recent incident involving a child who has received a shock on Sunday evening within our reception lounge area. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child and their family during this distressing time.

“We want to reassure everybody that the health and safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority.

“We have taken the decision to voluntarily close temporarily whilst we undertake our own inspections.”