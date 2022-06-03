Boy, 10, locked up in America for sending 'joking' texts featuring gun pictures

3 June 2022, 11:49

Daniel Marquez, 10, who has been locked up for three weeks for 'joking' texts featuring guns
Daniel Marquez, 10, who has been locked up for three weeks for 'joking' texts featuring guns. Picture: Supplied

By Stephen Rigley

A 10-year-old boy has been locked in a Florida detention centre for three weeks after he "jokingly" threatened to shoot up his elementary school.

A judge ordered Daniel Marquez to be detained for 21 days last weekend after being charged with making a written threat after he sent three texts to a friend that allegedly suggested he was plotting to shoot up Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.

Those texts – two stock images and a message to his friend saying he was looking forward to the last day of school – have been taken totally out of context by authorities, the boy's lawyer told MailOnline

Daniel was handcuffed at his home and hauled off by sheriff's deputies during a "perp walk" shared online by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Marquez's'perp walk'
Daniel Marquez's'perp walk'. Picture: Lee County Sheriff's Office
Daniel Marquez
Daniel Marquez. Picture: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Authorities also released the boy's mugshot on Monday while warning that "fake threats" result in "real consequences."

He is currently being held in a juvenile detention centre 55 miles away from his home.

Daniel's nightmare began when the father of the boy who received the messages got concerned and reported them to the Lee County Sheriff's Department.

The incident came just four days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a teen gunman killed 19 children and two teachers last week. 

Read More: Girl, 16, orphaned after Uvalde school shooting leaves powerful tribute to her parents

Read More: Texas police face backlash for '90-minute delay' at school shooting where 19 children died

According to the arrest report, Daniel sent a text to a friend saying: "I scammed a friend", along with a Google image of cash. "I bought this," he added a few seconds later, and included an image of four assault rifles. 

He later sent another message saying: "Get ready for water day," referring to an end-of-school year event in which students participate in water activities.

In a radio interview after the incident, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his team did not "wait one second."

He added: "We investigate every threat as if it's real. I did a campaign. Fake threat, real consequence.

"While I understand the boy is 10 years old, his brain's not fully developed. He's a juvenile. I have to tell you: When a 10-year-old presses a trigger, the aftermath is the same regardless of the age."

However, attorney Molloy – who is fighting for his release from detention – insists the texts were child-like humor and were taken out of context.

"Based on a review of what has been supplied to me, Daniel was texting a friend and they were going back and forth, a stream of texts about a variety of subjects.

"And within that was what I can only call an attempt at humour – but fifth-grader humour. He made an unfortunate reference to assault rifles, but only in some joking way, not related to any kind of attack on a school."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tobias Ellwood was rounded on by Tory colleagues

Tories blast Conservative as he says 'rejoin European single market over cost of living'

Joe Biden has pleaded for Congress to pass tighter rules on guns

America's schools have become 'killing fields', Joe Biden warns after mass shootings

Harry and Meghan were greeted with cheers as they arrived at St Paul's

Cheering crowds greet Harry and Meghan at St Paul's before Queen's thanksgiving service

The Queen lit a beacon to mark her 70 years on the throne as fires were lit around the country

Queen lights Jubilee beacon in stunning ceremony but won't attend St Paul’s service

A view over the famous Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Turkey - or Turkiye as the country wants to be known

Turkey formally requests country's name is changed to Turkiye

The man died after being found on fire at Central Park in East Ham

Man dies after being found on fire in east London park

Questions have been raised over Vladimir Putin's health in recent months

Putin 'treated for advanced cancer in April', according to US intelligence

Prince Louis stole the show during his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis steals show on Buckingham Palace balcony at Platinum Jubilee flypast

Crowds cheered the spectacle of the Jubilee flypast

In pictures: Huge cheers erupt as crowd left in awe by Platinum Jubilee flypast

The Duke of York during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh in March

Prince Andrew to miss Jubilee service at St Paul's after testing positive for Covid

Brit Ben Corser, 37, shot dead in Mexico supermarket was in the 'wrong place at the wrong time'

Brit, 37, shot dead in Mexico was in the 'wrong place at the wrong time'

Police made arrests as protesters ran in front of the military parade down the Mall before Trooping the Colour.

Police arrest Platinum Jubilee activists after animal protesters run in front of parade

The Queen enjoyed a military flypast

The Queen and Royals mark historic Platinum Jubilee on Buckingham Palace balcony

Police rushed to the medical complex

'Catastrophic': Four dead in Tulsa mass shooting days after Texas school attack

The Queen was beaming as she took the salute after Trooping the Colour

Platinum Jubilee: Queen takes salute from soldiers in first appearance at celebrations

Follow live updates

Platinum Jubilee as it happened: Queen honoured in military flypast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez to receive honour at MTV Movie & TV Awards

A girl rides a scooter near buildings destroyed during attacks in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze that broke out at a business centre in Moscow, Russia

Fire engulfs Moscow business centre

Nadiya Trubchaninova cries over the coffin of her son Vadym, who was killed on March 30 by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Ukraine, during his funeral in the cemetery of nearby Mykulychi, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on April 16

100 days: Russia-Ukraine war by the numbers

A Bali mynah flies over the trees in Tabanan, Bali, Indonesia

Bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback in Bali

The Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham, to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen, Elizabeth II, in Wellington, New Zealand

‘Seventy years of grit, grace and glory’: New Zealand marks Queen’s jubilee
President Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings, from the East Room of the White House in Washington

‘Enough, enough’ – President Biden pleads for Congress to act on gun control
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago

Judge denies bond for Grammy-winning US rapper Young Thug

A Pfizer vaccine

First Covid jabs for US children under five possible in weeks, White House says
Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr receives honorary degree from Boston music school

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans, that's who we are

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 01/06 | Watch again

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/06 | Watch again

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest
'It's not the moment to hear him': Warwick University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

'It's not the moment to hear him': University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest
Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM
Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London