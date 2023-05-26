Boy, 11, critical after being hit by police van on emergency call in Lancaster

The boy was hit by the police van on Owen Road, Lancaster. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a police van.

Lancashire Police said the boy was hit on Owen Road, Lancaster, at around 8.30pm last night while officers were responding to an emergency call.

The boy was crossing a road when he was hit.

He has been taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The road has been closed and will remain closed for some time.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way and that it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), "as is standard with an incident of this nature".

"Our thoughts are with the child's loved ones at this time," the force said.

The IOPC said: “We understand that a marked police van, with its lights and sirens on, was in a collision with an 11-year-old boy," they said.

"He has been taken to hospital and our thoughts are with him and his family.

"Our investigation is at an early stage."

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation is being asked to call 101 and quote log 1388 of May 25.