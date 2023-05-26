Animal activists spark fury by taking ‘terrified’ lambs away from their mothers on the King's Sandringham estate

Police said the three women had been arrested on suspicion of theft. Picture: Animal Rising

By Asher McShane

Eco activists sparked outrage yesterday after snatching lambs away from their mothers at a royal farm.

Three protesters from Animal Rising, in pink t-shirts, walked through a field of sheep from the King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk before loading the lambs into the back of a vehicle.

Animal Rising said that the women took the three lambs from Appleton Farm at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The group said that the lambs would have been sent for slaughter.

Animal Rising said that the women handed themselves into police in Windsor, Berkshire at 8am on Thursday, with banners saying: "I rescued the King's sheep"; and: "This is how we love animals".

As a nation of animal lovers, how can we justify harming gentle babies? Actions like this are often laced with both joy and grief. We are celebrating newfound freedom while grieving for the hundreds of lives left behind.

— Animal Rising (@AnimalRising) May 25, 2023

Tory MP Peter Bone said: “When a very, very tiny minority is ruining the lives of other people, action needs to be taken. If this were to continue and the current laws are not strong enough, the Government will have to introduce new laws.

“We are not talking about peaceful protest. This completely ruins the lives of the vast majority of people. We just can't carry on like this.”

The three women said they rescued the lambs dubbed Sammy, Sunny and Sooty, to save them from slaughter.

Farmers, countryside campaigners and MPs last night condemned the 'traumatising' stunt. The lambs’ whereabouts is not known and the group is being urged to return the animals to their mothers.

Nicola Noble of the National Sheep Association said: “The mothers have likely spent the last 24 hours scouring the field for their lambs, bleating endlessly with no hope of finding them.

“These animals would no doubt have been terrified as they were chased and manhandled by complete strangers.

“Being bundled into the back of a dark van would have been highly distressing for the sheep involved – not to mention the risk of potential disease contamination. The lambs, I imagine, will be endlessly bleating, hopelessly calling out in search for their mothers.” The group said on its website that the incident "marks the first" of its "high-profile 'open rescues' this summer".

Sarah Foy, 23, one of the women involved, said: "Like anyone, animals want to live out their lives safely and without being used or exploited.

"Sadly that is not the case here at Sandringham, or anywhere they are used in our food system.

"That is exactly why we rescued three sheep today - three beautiful lambs who'll now live their lives to the fullest.

"We urgently need a national conversation about our relationship with other animals and nature."

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Norfolk Police are investigating reports three lambs were stolen from a farm in West Newton, Norfolk.

"Three women aged in their 20s and 30s voluntarily attended a police station in Slough and were arrested on suspicion of theft.

"They remain in custody."

The Sandringham Estate has been approached for comment.