Boy, 14, knifed to death in broad daylight in east London

23 April 2021, 23:07 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 23:13

The 14-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene
The 14-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A 14-year-old boy has been knifed to death in broad daylight in east London.

Emergency services rushed to Barking Road in East Ham, Newham, shortly before 4pm on Friday to reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance battled to save the victim but he was was pronounced dead shortly after 4.30pm.

The Metropolitan Police said efforts were under way to inform the victim's next of kin.

A crime scene is in place and the force said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "deeply saddened" by the killing, adding: "I am in touch with the Deputy Met Commissioner and my thoughts are with the victim's family and friends."

He urged witnesses to come forward, saying: "This appalling incident happened on a busy street in broad daylight, so if you saw or know anything then please don't stay silent."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting reference CAD 5134/23Apr.

Alternatively witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

