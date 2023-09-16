Boy, 14, stabbed to death, as teenager arrested on suspicion of murder

The Greater Manchester Police have imposed a Section 60 authority to grant them additional stop and search powers in the area. Picture: Google Maps

By Jasmine Moody

A 14 year-old-boy has died after being stabbed in north Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Another 14-year-old boy has been arrested over the killing.

The victim later died in hospital from knife injuries.

At around 6.05pm on the 15th September, officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Tavistock Square, Harpurhey, according to Greater Manchester police.

The 14-year-old boy who has been arrested on suspicion of murder is in police custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police have imposed a Section 60 authority to grant them additional powers to stop and search people in the area.

Read more: Ex-UK intelligence worker pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing US spy at Cheltenham leisure centre

Read more: Police told to scan every CCTV image of shoplifters with facial recognition technology to crack down on theft epidemic

Detective Superintendent Phil Key said: "Our Family Liaison Officers are currently working with them and we will continue to support the family throughout this extremely troubling period.

"A Section 60 authority has been put in place which will run for 24 hours and finish at 8.26pm this evening, we have taken this course of action to keep the public who live and work within the vicinity of the incident safe.

"We understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to local residents; however, we use these powers only when proportionate and necessary.

"By enforcing the Section 60 in the area, we will work to minimise any violent behaviour and prevent any further serious incidents going forward as our main priority is to keep the public safe."

Anyone who has dash cam / CCTV or doorbell footage from this area should contact on 0161 856 3015 quoting incident number 2843 of 15/09/23.

Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via gmp.police.uk or 101.

Information about crime can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.