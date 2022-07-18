Breaking News

Boy, 16, dies after going swimming in lake during heatwave

18 July 2022, 14:54 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 15:14

Police warned over swimming in open water after a man's death at Ardsley Reservoir
Police warned over swimming in open water after a man's death at Ardsley Reservoir. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A teenage boy has died after going for a swim in a lake in Maidenhead as the country swelters in what is set to be record-breaking heat.

Thames Valley Police said they were called at 11.45am to reports of a 16-year-old boy in difficulty in the water in Bray Lake, Maidenhead.

Multiple emergency responders raced to the scene but police confirmed that following this search, the body of a boy was located at just after 1.30pm and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Superintendent Michael Greenwood, the LPA Commander for Windsor & Maidenhead said: “This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water of Bray Lake.

“The boy’s next of kin have been notified and are being offered support at this extremely difficult and traumatic time.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with the boy’s family and his friends, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.”

The heatwave has caused a number of tragedies with people swimming in unsafe open water.

A 13-year-old boy died after going missing in a river in Ovingham, Northumberland, and emergency services have made urgent appeals for people to stay out of dangerous waterways and reservoirs.

A 16-year-old boy died in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, and a 50-year-old man died in a reservoir near Leeds.

Northumbria Police said a body was found after an extensive search for the missing boy in Ovingham, which started shortly before 4.15pm on Sunday.

A spokesman said: "We received a report of concern for the welfare of a boy who had come into trouble in the river near Ovingham.

"Emergency services were deployed to the area and searches for the boy, aged 13, were carried out by a number of organisations including police, Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service, Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and Mountain Rescue.

"Sadly, a body has since been found in the water. Formal identification is yet to take place but police believe it to be the missing boy."

He added: "This is an absolutely tragic update that we sincerely hoped we would never have to give."

Police in Leeds urged people to stay away from dangerous bodies of water following the death at Ardsley Reservoir.

Officers were called to a report that a man had got into difficulty in the water at 5.30pm on Saturday and the body of the 50-year-old was found on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes, of Leeds CID, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life. Specially trained officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

"This incident serves as a timely reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.

"The weather is due to get hotter this week. I would urge people to not enter or swim in reservoirs or open waters."

In Greater Manchester, a 16-year-old boy died after he was seen struggling in the water at Salford Quays at around 6.15pm on Saturday.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called and a body was later located and recovered by specialist divers.

Detective Inspector Joanne Johnston, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We are doing all we can to support the boy's family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are focused on ensuring they get the answers they deserve as to how this tragedy occurred.

"From our inquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather."

