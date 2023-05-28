Boy, 16, dies at In It Together music festival after 'medical emergency' at Welsh event

28 May 2023, 18:19

Police say the teen died in an ambulance after a medical emergency on Friday night
Police say the teen died in an ambulance after a medical emergency on Friday night. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A 16-year-old boy has died on the first day of a south Wales music festival, police have confirmed.

Police were called to In It Together festival near Port Talbot on Friday evening after the boy suffered a medical emergency shortly before 8.30pm.

The boy, who has not been named, died in the ambulance before reaching hospital.

Chief Inspector Declan Cahill added: "Shortly after 8.30pm on Friday evening officers were called to an incident at the In It Together festival at Margam after a 16-year-old boy from Port Talbot suffered a medical episode.

"Sadly, the boy died while being taken to hospital via ambulance.

"Our sympathies are with his family at this time."

Police say the death was not suspicious.

The Kooks, The Vamps, Anne-Maire and Mel C.DJ Tom Zanetti and Britain's Got Talent winners Diversity and Lost Voice Guy were also part of the line-up.

