Breaking News

Boy, 3, killed in tractor collision in Greater Manchester

The collision took place off Bentley Hall Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A three-year-old boy has died following a collision with a tractor in Greater Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to the scene in Tottington shortly before 12.45pm after a vehicle carrying a "seriously injured child" signalled a passing ambulance to stop.

Officers attended and the boy was tragically pronounced dead by paramedics before he could be taken to hospital, greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Detectives in Bury are investigating the death, with ongoing enquiries having already established that the boy had suffered his critical injuries following a collision with a tractor on farmland off Bentley Hall Road.

The driver of the tractor is assisting the force with enquiries and a cordon remains in place at the farm while investigators work to establish the circumstances.

Specialist officers are supporting the family of the boy, with the force requesting their privacy be respected.

Read more: Woman mauled to death and man injured in dog attack in Rotherham

Read more: Tragic details emerge of woman, 61, who lay dead in London flat for over two years

Chief Inspector Ian Partington, of GMP's Bury district, said: "This is a heart-breaking incident that has seen a young boy tragically lose his life and my thoughts go out to his family and loved ones who will be utterly devastated by today's events.

"Despite his family flagging down an ambulance while driving him towards hospital quickly as they could, the boy sadly could not be saved after the best efforts of paramedics; I can't imagine how distressing this was for those involved.

"We are working to ensure that a full investigation is carried out, and the farmland where we understand this incident to have occurred remains cordoned off to allow our investigators and partners from the HSE to conduct thorough enquiries to establish exactly what has occurred here."