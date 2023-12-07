Boy, 7, killed in hit-and-run while trying to catch football, heartbroken father reveals as police hunt driver

Will Brown was killed in a hit-and-run. Picture: Social media/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A seven-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run in Kent as police continue their hunt for the driver responsible.

William Ian Brown died on Wednesday while running to catch a ball, his father, Will Brown, revealed.

Officers are appealing for information after a silver van "kept driving" in the direction of Hythe before emergency services arrived.

The crash, which also involved a red Citroen car, happened at around 5.35pm on December 6 on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade.

William, who was a pedestrian, was confirmed dead at the scene near the junction with Prospect Road.

His family has since released a video appeal for witnesses.

"My son pretty much died on the road. He was there for 40 minutes. It's a busy road - someone saw something, someone must know something," his father told the Mirror.

He added: "I love you William."

William Brown. Picture: Social media

Mr Brown said his son was playing football when he went to chase after the ball. He was crossing the road when he was believed to have been hit by "two vehicles".

Holding a shirt that read 'Brownie Jr', Mr Brown said to the camera: "People of Folkestone and Hythe - can you please help us.

"At 5.35 last night we lost our son, who was hit in a hit-and-run trying to collect his football.

"The location was Sandgate Esplanade, which is when you're on just outside the Sandgate Hotel."

Will Jr is survived by his mother, Laura, and six-year-old sister, Pearl.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the victim or vehicles in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/DGC/130/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

Drivers are also asked to check dashcams or CCTV for any footage that may assist the investigation. This includes footage in the area prior to and after the incident. It can be submitted here.