Boy, 12, charged with murder after death of 60-year-old woman who was hit by car in Sheffield

Marcia Grant. Picture: handout/facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said: "A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of a Sheffield woman.

"The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday April 8 2023.

"Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday April 5 to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area."

Marcia Grant. Picture: handout

Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Wednesday to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area of the city.

Mrs Grant has yet to be formally identified but her family has released a statement, saying: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.

"We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss."