Boy, 14, and girl, 13, arrested in murder probe after teenage boy died in Gateshead

The incident happened in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate, Gateshead. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another 14-year-old boy in Gateshead.

A 13-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers from Northumbria Police were called to the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate, Gateshead at around 8pm on Monday following reports of a seriously injured teenage boy.

Emergency services attended and found the teenager had suffered an injury "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article", police said.

He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medics, he died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police launched a murder investigation and later arrested a 14-year-old boy of suspicion of murder and a 13-year-old girl on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody.

Police said the victim's family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said they "have been left devastated beyond belief" and appealed for people with information to come forward.

Police found a seriously injured boy in the Aycliffe Crescent area in Gateshead. Picture: Google Maps

"A teenage boy has sadly died and his family have been left devastated beyond belief," said CS Barron.

"Our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this time and we are supporting them in every way we can.

"We are determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"We have arrested two teenagers in relation to the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

"While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, whenever they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice."

She added: "We would ask the public not to speculate on details of the investigation.

"What might seem like an innocent post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an on-going investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim.

"We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please come forward directly to officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221003-0995.