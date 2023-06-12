Pictured: Boy, 16, who was stabbed to death at house party in Bath on Saturday named as 'kind and thoughtful soul'

Mikey Roynon was stabbed to death on Saturday night. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police/GoFundMe

By Kieran Kelly

A boy who was stabbed to death at a house party in Bath on Saturday night has been named and pictured for the first time.

Mikey Roynon, 16, has been named by Avon and Somerset Police, and described locally as an aspiring drill rapper under the name 'YM'.

His injuries were believed to be so severe that he died from a single stab wound at a house in Weston, near Bath, just before midnight on Saturday evening.

A woman, 35, was also injured during an attack, but was later released from hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Mikey's name. Picture: GoFundMe

Three boys – a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire and a 15-year-old from Dorset – remain in police custody.

Eight teenagers, who were arrested shortly after the incident, have since been released from custody and will face no further action, Avon and Somerset Police have said.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Mikey's name, which has raised more than £5,000 at the time of writing.

Tributes have been pouring in on the fundraiser, with Mikey being described as a "kind loving and thoughtful soul".

One tribute reads: "He was so funny and fearless. This money will more than likely go towards the expenses his family now need to pay out, loss of earnings, funeral, headstone etc. anything of their choice.

"So if you could spare anything we would be more than grateful. Thank you."

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Mikey’s family have been informed of these developments and our thoughts continue to be with them as they come to terms with their loss.

"Specialist family liaison officers supported them through the formal identification process which is something no family should ever have to experience.

"The investigation into Mikey’s murder continues at pace with a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to piece together what happened.

"A cordon remains in place at the scene, and we continue to appeal for anyone who has images, footage or information which could help our inquiry to get in touch."

Mikey Roynon. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing team, added: “This tragedy is one too many and it should not be allowed to happen anywhere.

"I hear the community’s concerns about this and other recent incidents and would like to reassure them we are doing everything we can to tackle knife crime in Bath, as well as in other towns and cities across our policing area.

"We’re working closely with our partners to educate and divert young people away from crime as we recognise many of them are vulnerable and need support.

"We also take a strong approach to enforcement and when necessary and appropriate, will robustly deal with offenders and bring them to justice.

"Anyone concerned about Mikey’s death or who has worries more generally about knife crime is encouraged to talk to officers.

"We will have a visible presence throughout the Weston area as our enquiries continue, while officers regularly patrol the city. All of my team will be happy to talk to anyone about their concerns and will do everything they can to reassure them.”