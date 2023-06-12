Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 7, and boy, 11, found dead in Stoke-on-Trent

Flax Street in Stoke on Trent where the two children were found dead. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

The victims of a suspected double murder in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday were a seven-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, Staffordshire Police have said.

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following their deaths,.

Police were called to a car wash on Campbell Road just after 2pm on Sunday following reports of an assault involving a man and a woman.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers then went to a home on Flax Street and found two people unresponsive and injured inside as they went to arrest the suspect.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the children, who have not been named, died at the scene.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

The victims' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the children. I cannot image the pain and shock they are feeling.

“We also understand the concern felt locally around this incident and the speculation around what has happened.

“We can now confirm that the two people who lost their lives are an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

“Our priority was to inform the family before confirming the ages of the children. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“The woman arrested is known to the children. We don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

“Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened yesterday and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time.”

Anyone with any information which could help with the police investigation are asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Detectives are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, and to hear from those who were in the area at the time.