Breaking News

Killed while on the swings with her sister: British girl, 11, shot dead and parents wounded in row over land in France

12 June 2023, 08:29 | Updated: 12 June 2023, 09:12

Solenne Thornon was shot dead while playing on the swings
Solenne Thornon was shot dead while playing on the swings. Picture: TF1

By Kit Heren

A British schoolgirl shot dead in France has been named for the first time.

Solenne Thornon, 11, was playing on a swing in the garden of her family home in Brittany when a neighbour allegedly stormed in and opened fire.

Her father Adrien and mother Rachel were also injured in the attack, with Adrien struggling to survive in hospital with a head wound.

A Dutch man and his wife have been arrested in connection with the attack. The couple are thought to be retirees who moved to France six years ago.

The MailOnline reported that the two families had been arguing for many years over a plot of land adjoining the two properties, citing a source close to the investigation.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Investigators at the Thornon property after the shooting
Investigators at the Thornon property after the shooting. Picture: TF1

The family had been enjoying a barbecue at home when the gunman emerged and shot several times, before running back to his house and barricading himself in.

Residents in the village of Saint-Herbot described Solenne's eight-year-old younger sister Celeste shouting: "My sister is dead, my sister is dead". Celeste, who was unhurt, took refuge in a neighbour's house and is said to be in a state of shock.

A source close to the investigation said: "There was a dispute between neighbours, and a gun was produced. Tensions clearly reached boiling point.

"The older girl was shot dead and her parents seriously wounded.

Read more: Ten guests at sport stars' 'fairytale wedding' killed in horror bus crash and dozens injured as driver, 58, arrested

Read more: Police looking into car wash fight stumble into double murder scene - with woman arrested in Stoke

Investigators at the scene
Investigators at the scene. Picture: TF1

"The father suffered a head injury and is critical in hospital, while the mother is also very badly hurt.

"The youngest child is the only one who is unscathed, having managed to flee to another neighbour's house."

There was a brief siege at the neighbour's house after he locked himself in. After some negotiation with police, he gave himself up and was arrested, along with his wife.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was providing assistance to a British family following the shooting.

The family lived in France, with the parents both working locally. Solenne was a pupil at the local school.

Prosecutors at the scene
Prosecutors at the scene. Picture: TF1

A neighbour said: "The two little girls were playing near the games and on the swing, the parents were sitting on their usual bench and having a barbecue."

Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou commune, said: "We knew the family well. There is a village fête every year and they always came.

"It is incomprehensible to have shot a child. No one can understand how that could have happened."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand public radio apologises for publishing ‘pro-Kremlin garbage’

Michael Gove refused to be drawn on where it 'went wrong' for Boris Johnson

Michael Gove says only ‘historians’ can judge went wrong for Boris Johnson as MPs to conclude inquiry into Partygate

Mr Gove was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Recollections may vary': Gove dismisses claims made by Guto Harri that Boris wanted to 'sack Rishi Sunak'

Britney Spears has hit back at claims she is taking crystal meth

'Heartbroken' Britney Spears says she doesn't do meth as she denies her son Preston and ex Kevin Federline's claims

Shoppers

Pasta protest urged in Italy as food prices boil over

Breaking
Three divers have died after a fire broke out on the vessel they were staying on

Three British divers who went missing during fire on ship off the coast of Egypt have died, tour operator confirms

Ben McBean with his family

'You’re supposed to die. But I just survived': Double amputee Marine shares candid account of Taliban blast injuries

A total of 10 guests were killed in the crash after the "fairytale" wedding

Ten guests at sport stars' 'fairytale wedding' killed in horror bus crash and dozens injured as driver, 58, arrested

Nicola Sturgeon released a statement saying she knew 'beyond doubt' that she had not broken the law

Humza Yousaf urged to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from SNP after her arrest as she maintains innocence

Rachel Johnson defended her brother's legacy as PM - while admitting she disagree with a lot of his policies

'Apart from Brexit and lockdown, Boris was a superb and underrated PM' says LBC's Rachel Johnson

Philippines Volcano

Thousands on alert as lava spews down Philippines’ Mayon volcano

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in

Australia Bus Crash

Ten killed, 25 injured after bus carrying wedding guests crashes in Australia

The scene was discovered by police investigating a car wash fight in Flax Street, Stoke-on-Trent

Police looking into car wash fight stumble into double murder scene - with woman arrested in Stoke

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had a secret meeting before the weekend's bombshell resignations

Senior Tories tell Boris to 'shut up and go away' after former PM resigned as MP after Partygate report

The shooting took place in the village of Saint-Herbot.

British 11-year-old girl shot dead in France while with her family after reported dispute with neighbours

Latest News

See more Latest News

England's anglers are in crisis after a triple withdrawal on the eve of the Home Nations shore fishing championships next month

England ladies angling team in chaos as half of squad quit in protest over trans competitor
New South Wales police cars vehicles parked in Sydney,NSW, Australia

Australian bus crash leaves 10 dead and 11 injured

I-95-Collapse

Raised stretch of motorway in Philadelphia collapses after fire

Ted-Kaczynski-Suicide

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski ‘died from suicide’

Vatican Pope Surgery

Pope ‘walks a few steps’ as he continues recovery from abdominal surgery

CORRECTION Colombia Plane Crash Children

Children rescued from Colombian jungle recovering as details of ordeal emerge

A Ukrainian serviceman steers a boat in a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine says it has retaken a village – as Russia says it is repelling attacks

Singer Janet Jackson performs in Spain in 2018

Janet Jackson chats to 11-year-old musician during sold-out concert in LA

Eastfield Avenue, Bath, was the scene of the stabbing at 11pm on. Saturday night

Police arrest 11 teens on bus in murder probe after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

Nicola Sturgeon in custody after police arrest in connection with SNP investigation

Nicola Sturgeon 'shocked and deeply distressed' after being arrested as part of police probe into SNP finances

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit