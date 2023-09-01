Schoolboy, 11, faces life-changing injuries after being shot in woodland as man, 54, arrested

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have arrested a man after a boy was seriously injured during a shoot in East Sussex.

The boy, aged 11, was injured after a shotgun was discharged in a woodland near Catsfield, East Sussex on Thursday morning.

He was with a group of adults who were rough shooting at the time - a practice where specially trained dogs are used to lead game out of woodland areas.

“Police and ambulance paramedics were called to the scene between Catsfield and Ninfield at 11.08am,” Sussex Police said in a statement.

“The boy was with a party of adults who were rough shooting at the time of the incident and suffered a serious, potentially life-changing wound to his hip. He was airlifted to hospital in London.”

A man, 54, from Nottinghamshire was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Locals reported a large police presence in the woodland yesterday, as they claimed armed officers were at the scene of the incident, as well as a dog unit and ambulances.