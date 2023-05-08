Boy, 17, stabbed to death in Wycombe street as police hunt up to four masked attackers after weekend of violence

The boy was stabbed to death in Easton Street, Wycombe, on Sunday evening. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in High Wycombe as police hunt up to four people who hid behind face coverings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unnamed teenager, who was yet to be formally identified on Monday morning, was attacked in Easton Street at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services who also took another 17-year-old to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made but officers are hunting up to four people.

They only have limited descriptions of the suspects who were all wearing face coverings.

Read more: 'Drop your knife and quit the gangster life': Teen stabbed to death in 'machete fight' in Dagenham identified

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation and details as to what has happened are currently very limited.

"The incident occurred between around 7pm and 7.30 pm close to the main car parks of Easton Street at a time when members of the public would have been using the car parks, attending the theatre or preparing for a night out in the town.

"It is therefore very important that anyone who was close to Easton Street at this time and saw something unusual or out of the ordinary or indeed knows anything about this incident gets in touch as soon as possible. Anyone who has any information or footage from dash-cams, doorbells or CCTV close to Easton Street is urged to make contact.

"This is a tragic incident in which a teenage boy has been killed, and I know that it will cause a great deal of concern in the community.

"However, I'd like to reassure everyone that we are carrying out a thorough investigation into what appears to be a targeted attack. Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help.

"If you have any information or footage which you think could help our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43230199275.

"Alternatively, you can make a report online, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

It comes after a spate of violence across the Coronation bank holiday weekend.

An 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a "machete fight" in Dagenham has been identified as one of three to have been killed in separate incidents across the capital.

In a separate attack across the capital, a 16-year-old schoolboy was ambushed and murdered by a group of killers "waiting for him" outside Kelscott school in Walthamstow, east London on Friday.

A man in his late 20s was also stabbed to death at a property on Mare Street, Hackney late on Friday.

Two men in their 40s and 50s plus one woman in her 50s were arrested on suspicion of murder.

All of the incidents took place within eight hours of each other on the eve of the King's coronation.