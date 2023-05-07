'Drop your knife and quit the gangster life': Teen stabbed to death in 'machete fight' in Dagenham identified

Jordan, 18, (left) was killed in Dagenham and police were at the scene of the 16-year-old's murder on Friday. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a "machete fight" in Dagenham has been identified as one of three to have been killed in separate incidents across the capital.

Jordan, 18, was killed close to Dagenham Heathway tube station on Friday evening.

His uncle, Michel A. Pongo, who is a councillor for London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, issued a warning over carrying knives following the incident.

He tweeted: "It was with great sadness that this afternoon I learned that my nephew, Jordan, 18, had been stabbed to death in Dagenham last night. His mother is inconsolable.

"If you are gang member, this message is for you. Drop your knife and quit the gangster life before it is too late."

It was with great sadness that this afternoon I learned that my nephew, Jordan, 18, had been stabbed to death in Dagenham last night. His mother is inconsolable. If you are gang member, this message is for you. Drop your knife and quit the gangster life before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/7tvpUM5PzN — Cllr Michel A. Pongo (@m_a_pongo) May 6, 2023

In a separate attack across the capital, a 16-year-old schoolboy was ambushed and murdered by a group of killers "waiting for him" outside Kelscott school in Walthamstow, east London on Friday.

A man in his late 20s was also stabbed to death at a property on Mare Street, Hackney late on Friday.

Two men in their 40s and 50s plus one woman in her 50s were arrested on suspicion of murder after the Mare Street killing.

All of the incidents took place within eight hours of each other on the eve of the King's coronation.

A pair of police vehicles are parked close to the scene of the 16-year-old's murder on Friday. Picture: Alamy

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Dagenham stabbing and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley said: "My thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends. I want to offer my full reassurances to them, and the wider community, that despite the significant events taking place in London today, the focus of my team is bringing the person or people responsible to justice.

"Our investigation is progressing at pace and I would thank everyone who has already spoken to officers. I would ask anyone who has not yet come forward to do so as a matter of urgency.

"I would also ask local residents to check dash cams and doorbell footage for anything out of the ordinary and share that with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 8711/06May.

To remain 100% anonymous share your information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.