'Drop your knife and quit the gangster life': Teen stabbed to death in 'machete fight' in Dagenham identified

7 May 2023, 17:13

Jordan, 18, (left) was killed in Dagenham and police were at the scene of the 16-year-old's murder on Friday
Jordan, 18, (left) was killed in Dagenham and police were at the scene of the 16-year-old's murder on Friday. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a "machete fight" in Dagenham has been identified as one of three to have been killed in separate incidents across the capital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jordan, 18, was killed close to Dagenham Heathway tube station on Friday evening.

His uncle, Michel A. Pongo, who is a councillor for London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, issued a warning over carrying knives following the incident.

He tweeted: "It was with great sadness that this afternoon I learned that my nephew, Jordan, 18, had been stabbed to death in Dagenham last night. His mother is inconsolable.

"If you are gang member, this message is for you. Drop your knife and quit the gangster life before it is too late."

In a separate attack across the capital, a 16-year-old schoolboy was ambushed and murdered by a group of killers "waiting for him" outside Kelscott school in Walthamstow, east London on Friday.

A man in his late 20s was also stabbed to death at a property on Mare Street, Hackney late on Friday.

Two men in their 40s and 50s plus one woman in her 50s were arrested on suspicion of murder after the Mare Street killing.

All of the incidents took place within eight hours of each other on the eve of the King's coronation.

Read more: Police arrest second man after boy, 15, and girl, 11, shot in horror daytime attack

Read more: Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman accuses star of sexual harassment after he 'forced her to sign NDA or be fired'

A pair of police vehicles are parked close to the scene of the 16-year-old's murder on Friday
A pair of police vehicles are parked close to the scene of the 16-year-old's murder on Friday. Picture: Alamy

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Dagenham stabbing and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley said: "My thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends. I want to offer my full reassurances to them, and the wider community, that despite the significant events taking place in London today, the focus of my team is bringing the person or people responsible to justice.

"Our investigation is progressing at pace and I would thank everyone who has already spoken to officers. I would ask anyone who has not yet come forward to do so as a matter of urgency.

"I would also ask local residents to check dash cams and doorbell footage for anything out of the ordinary and share that with us as soon as possible."

Anti-monarchy protestor expresses 'outrage' at Met police

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 8711/06May.

To remain 100% anonymous share your information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A UK winner has come forward

Lucky UK ticket-holder comes forward to claim £46.2m of EuroMillions jackpot

In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the outlet

Eight killed and seven injured in shooting at Dallas shopping centre

A Russian serviceman on guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station

Nuclear watchdog’s fears grow over Ukraine power station safety

Delegates and foreign ministers of member states convene at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo

Arab League reinstates Bashar Assad’s Syria

William and Kate made a surprise visit to a coronation street party in Windsor this afternoon

Prince and Princess of Wales make surprise visit to Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor

Sona Cervena

Czech opera singer Sona Cervena dies aged 97

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japanese leader expresses sympathy for Korean victims of colonial rule

Police officers at the scene in Priory Road, Dartford

Woman 'being held hostage is shot' at Kent home before police swoop in to free her

Eight were killed on the scene in Texas yesterday afternoon

Nine shot and killed in shopping mall massacre with 'children among victims' at H&M in Texas

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida andSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean and Japanese leaders meet again to improve ties

Three people were stabbed to death within eight hours on Friday

Lawless London: Three people including schoolboy, 16, stabbed to death within eight hours

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping centre following reports of a shooting, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas

Gunman opens fire at mall, injuring multiple people and killing unknown number

Ukraine has accused Russia of using phosphorous bombs

Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs in bid 'to destroy' Bakhmut

King Charles III coronation

Brazilian leader Lula calls for efforts to free Julian Assange

Congo Floods

At least 200 dead and many more missing after DR Congo floods

The national anthem was met with a chorus of boos at Anfield, as Liverpool fans drowned out the music ahead of their game against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool fans drown out national anthem with booing before match on day of King Charles' Coronation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman accuses star of sexual harassment after he 'forced her to sign an NDA or be fired'

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman accuses star of sexual harassment after he 'forced her to sign NDA or be fired'
Russia Novelist Car Explosion

Russia says bomber who injured novelist acted for Ukraine

Israel Politics

Thousands of Israelis protest over government legal change plans

A teenage boy and girl, 11, were shot in Wolverhampton

Police arrest second man after boy, 15, and girl, 11, shot in horror daytime attack

Shocking footage shows the moment an out-of-control horse careered backwards into barriers before startled crowds during the Coronation procession.

Shocking moment out-of-control horse rams into crowd during Coronation procession

Prince Harry's car was "spotted" at Heathrow airport "less than an hour" after the end of the coronation ceremony, as the Duke dashed home for son Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry in a hurry: Prince's car spotted at Heathrow as he dashes back to US for Archie's birthday
Charles and Camilla waved at adoring crowds from the Palace balcony

'What. A. Day': Royals thank public and everyone behind the scenes who worked on the King's coronation
From Princess Catherine to Penny Mordaunt: All the best looks from the Coronation

From Princess Catherine to Penny Mordaunt: All the best looks from the Coronation

Penny Mordaunt was in the spotlight again in a chic Poseidon blue cape dress - as she took part in The King's investiture

Penny Mordaunt back in the limelight: Royal fans wowed by Tory MP's chic look at Coronation
Crowning emotion: Charles holds back tears as son William kisses his father's ring during Westminster ceremony

'Thank you William': Emotional Charles' nods to son William during historic Coronation ceremony

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Louis attended the Palace flypast

Crowning around: Prince Louis goes viral with antics at King's Coronation

The military flypast over Buckingham Palace marking King Charles' coronation has been scaled back due to bad weather and will feature just helicopters and The Red Arrows, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Coronation flypast scaled back due to bad weather as London hit by downpour

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be hosting their first balcony shot as they watch the Red Arrows flypast

King Charles Coronation: Who is standing on the Buckingham palace balcony?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?
Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election
'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit