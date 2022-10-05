Brad Pitt 'choked his own child and hit another in the face during fight with Angelina Jolie'

5 October 2022, 07:28

Pitt and Jolie are at the centre of a dispute
Pitt and Jolie are at the centre of a dispute. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Brad Pitt "choked" one of his children and hit another in the face during a fight with Angelina Jolie on a private jet, lawyers for the actress have claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They say he frightened the youngsters and poured beer and red wine on them in an alleged incident that led to Jolie filing for divorce.

Jolie has put forward a string of alleged violent incidents that took place on a plane in September 2016 as her legal team said the Hollywood star was "emotionally and physically abusive" to her and their children.

Pitt's representative dismissed the claims.

The allegations have emerged from a complaint lodged by Jolie amid a dispute over the former couple's co-owned vineyard in southern France.

Documents that were filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles said on September 14 2016, Pitt had been flying overnight with Jolie and their children, who were aged between eight and 15 at the time, when Pitt became "physically and emotionally abusive" to them.

Brad Pitt is the centre of allegations
Brad Pitt is the centre of allegations. Picture: Getty

"After that flight, for her family's wellbeing, Jolie decided to file for divorce," they said.

The filing added that Pitt's "aggressive behaviour" had begun before he got on the plane and it continued onboard.

"When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him.

"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow.

Read more: Elon Musk agrees $44 billion takeover deal of Twitter despite previous u-turn

"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face.

"Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying."

He carried on being aggressive, swearing at the family and "pouring beer and red wine on the children", then stopped them from disembarking and physically abused one of the children again, the documents went on.

Angelina Jolie has levied accusations against Pitt
Angelina Jolie has levied accusations against Pitt. Picture: Getty

Jolie filed for divorce five days later and the FBI launched a probe.

"After interviewing various witnesses, the FBI agent who conducted the investigation concluded that the government had probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day, and the agent prepared a probable cause statement for referral to the United States Attorney's Office for prosecution," the documents said, adding that Jolie had "gone to great lengths to try to shield their children from reliving the pain Pitt inflicted on the family that day".

After splitting, Jolie and Pitt became embroiled in a dispute over the sale of their stakes in a home and vineyard that they bought for £20m in 2008 in Correns, France, run by a company called Chateau Miraval.

"When Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie's financial life and compel her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen-out business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself on these issues for the first time," lawyers stated.

Pitt has accused her of carrying out a "hostile" takeover over the business that he "carefully built" and forced him into a partnership with Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, "a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions".

He paid 60% of the price of the stake, while Jolie paid the rest, according to documents.

A representative for Pitt said Jolie's claims were "another rehash that only harms the family".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Illustrations Burglary

Police promise to attend 'every home burglary' in England and Wales

The foreign secretary downplayed Tory infighting

'We aren't robots - we don't stifle debate in the Tory party': James Cleverly downplays Conservative infighting

The PM is looking into more curbs on strikes

Govt plans more curbs on strikes by requiring minimum service from teachers, doctors and firefighters

Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris 'gravely ill' and receives '24-hour care as he battles neck cancer'

Ms Truss is facing unrest in her party

Truss to insist 'disruption is the price of success' as she fights to bring warring Cabinet into line

Elon Musk's confirmed he's changed his mind and will now go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk agrees $44 billion takeover deal of Twitter despite previous u-turn

David Davis speaks to Andrew Marr.

Tory turmoil has come as a result of 'bad politics' and Liz Truss' 'inexperience', says David Davis

Exclusive
Nadine Dorries said the reason the Tories are currently set to lose the next election was because they ousted Boris Johnson

Tories currently set to 'absolutely lose' a general election 'because of what we did to Boris Johnson', says Dorries

Iain Duncan-Smith told Andrew Marr the government is 'wobbling towards the danger zone'

Govt is 'wobbling into danger zone' and faces losing next election without 'clear message', says Iain Duncan-Smith

The Prince Of Wales Attends the United For Wildlife Summit

The Prince of Wales speaks of ‘much-missed grandmother’ in first speech since getting his new title

Rail passengers will face travel disruption on Wednesday as another round of train strikes cripples networks

Rail passengers face travel chaos on Wednesday as more strikes cripple networks

Man admits killing of mother and three children - but denies murder

Man admits killing mother and three children – but denies murder

Truss battles Tory civil war as Braverman blames rebels for U-turn

Tory civil war erupts as Braverman blasts rebels for tax 'coup' and Cabinet openly question Truss leadership

The chancellor at the Queen's funeral and the procession

Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for disastrous mini-budget

Stock image of police officers

Woman, 34, charged with murder after newborn baby found dead in back garden

Married At First Sight Star, Roberts, 40, arrested on suspicion of coercive behaviour

Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Someone searching for a missing relative

Another activist searching for disappeared child killed in Mexico

Ethiopian military on parade

Ethiopia’s Tigray leader invited to peace talks in South Africa

Vladimir Putin

Putin signs laws completing Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions

An image of a suspect

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

Alfred Nobel

Nobel panel to announce winner of chemistry prize

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, center, arrives at the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022

Alleged victim of rape in Australian Parliament House testifies in court

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea missile fails during live-fire drill with US after North Korea test

Russia Ukraine War

Russian losses evident in liberated Ukrainian city

The Hollywood Sign

Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023

Tributes in front of gate 13 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia

Indonesia’s football association: Some gates locked in deadly crush

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation
What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London