Elon Musk agrees $44 billion takeover deal of Twitter despite previous u-turn

Elon Musk's confirmed he's changed his mind and will now go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Elon Musk has confirmed that he will go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter for $44 billion.

The billionaire agreed a takeover deal in April - but pulled out in the summer, claiming there were too many bots operating on the platform.

Both sides have since been embroiled in a legal battle, with Twitter having sued Mr Musk to force the takeover to move forward.

In a letter to the firm, attorneys for Mr Musk said he intended to move ahead with the price he offered months ago to complete the transaction, pending receipt of the financing, and asked to end the legal fight.

A spokesperson for Twitter said it had received the letter and planned to close the deal.

This story is being updated