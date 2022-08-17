Elon Musk announces plans to buy Manchester United

17 August 2022, 06:30

Elon Musk has said he is buying Manchester United, although it is unclear whether he was serious
Elon Musk has said he is buying Manchester United, although it is unclear whether he was serious. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Elon Musk has said he plans to buy the Manchester United football club.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The billionaire tech entrepreneur flagged the purchase in a bizarre tweet on Tuesday.

It is unclear whether his statement was meant as a joke.

Read more: 'Haven't had sex in ages (sigh)': Elon Musk denies affair with wife of Google co-founder

Read more: Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of deal and accuses him of 'trashing' the company

Musk, 51, tweeted to his 103 million followers: "To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!

He added: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

The post quickly garnered a lot of attention, receiving almost 40,000 retweets and over 200,000 likes within a couple of hours.

It comes following the Tesla founder's ongoing lawsuit with Twitter after he backed out of a 44 billion dollar (£36.3 billion) deal to buy the social media platform.

Last week it was revealed that Musk had sold nearly seven billion US dollars (£5.8 billion) of shares in Tesla ahead of legal battle, which is scheduled for October.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Inflation soars to 40-year high as UK's cost of living crisis worsens

Grant Shapps has announced he is planning a shake-up of cycling laws

Bikes could get registration plates under shake-up of laws for cyclists

Police who abuse women to be sacked under new guidelines

Crackdown on police who abuse women could see officers automatically sacked under new guidelines

Liz Truss said British workers need to produce "more graft"

Liz Truss slammed for saying UK workers should show 'more graft' like Chinese in leaked recording

The Government has written to the European Commission to "end persistent delays" to the UK's access to EU scientific research programmes

UK to launch dispute proceedings against EU over alleged Brexit deal breaches

Thunder fever could sweep the nation in coming weeks

'Thunder fever' to strike again: Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare weather phenomenon

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death

Elderly man in his 80s stabbed to death whilst riding his mobility scooter in west London

Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

'Resisting the temptation to give up': Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Shirley-Ann Dumbuya was killed in a car crash on the M60.

Mum of four killed by lorry driver after Green Flag 'refused to assist with broken down car'

RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men'

'Disgraceful and dangerous': RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men' in a bid to improve diversity

Darius Danesh has died aged 41

Pop Idol star Darius Danesh found dead in apartment aged 41

The 'Hannah & Dave' advert forms part of Crown Paint's 'Life Stories' series.

Crown Paints 'sexist' advert triggers online backlash amid hundreds of complaints

A tornado has hit Cornwall amid torrential rain

Tornado over Cornwall as huge mudslides and torrential downpours hit UK

Ryan Giggs at court today (main image) and in court (bottom right) denies controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex Kate Greville

Ryan Giggs says he's never been faithful and 'can't resist' attractive women as he takes stand in assault trial

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are vying to replace Boris Johnson.

What to expect at the Tory leadership debate in Scotland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Cheney

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary

Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin seeks political comeback in Alaska

Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)

Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81

Biden

Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation

Western Drought Colorado River

Drought-stricken states to get less water from Colorado River

Police Boat Saves Wedding

Police boat comes to rescue of stranded groom

Lebanon Banks

Officials release Beirut gunman after bank drops charges

Jill Biden

US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Norway Walrus

Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus

Russia Putin

Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London