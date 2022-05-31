Breaking News

Bradford beats Southampton and County Durham to be crowned UK City of Culture 2025

31 May 2022, 19:36 | Updated: 31 May 2022, 20:25

Bradford has been named the UK City of Culture 2025.
Bradford has been named the UK City of Culture 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Bradford has been crowned UK City of Culture 2025, taking on the prestigious title from Coventry.

The northern city has won the title following a record 20 initial bids, beating fellow finalists County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.

Bradford will now receive initial seed funding of £275,000 to begin preparation for a year of groundbreaking cultural activities in 2025.

It takes on the title from Coventry - which was the UK City of Culture for 2021.

Read more: Holiday misery for 34,000 Brits as TUI cancels six flights a day

Read more: Ready for the party: Royal superfans camp out in London 48-hours before Platinum Jubilee

Labour MP for Bradford East Imran Hussain said he is "beyond delighted" that Nadine Dorries has named Bradford the UK City of Culture 2025.

The shadow employment rights and protections minister tweeted: "Bradford is beautiful, Bradford is brilliant, and Bradford is the now the #UKCityofCulture2025!!"

"There really is no better place, and I'm beyond delighted that the Minister agrees with me."

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Congratulations to Bradford, which is a worthy winner of UK City of Culture 2025.

“Art and culture should be accessible to everyone and this prestigious title will help Bradford deliver unforgettable events for communities on their doorstep.

“There was stiff competition and I thank County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough for their excellent bids.

“Coventry has shown us how powerful the UK City of Culture title is at boosting investment, attracting visitors and leaving a lasting legacy for local people.”

Boris Johnson has also congratulated the city of Bradford on its victory.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Congratulations to the city of Bradford on becoming the UK's City of Culture for 2025."

"This title builds on the rich history and dynamism of the city, bringing investment and opportunity for everyone who lives and works there."

Read more: Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaires over 'Beergate' scandal

For the first time this year, the eight longlisted winners received a £40,000 grant to strengthen their applications. They included Cornwall, Derby, Stirling and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Since winning the title, Coventry has seen more than £172 million invested in funding music concerts and the UK's first permanent immersive digital art gallery, as well as a further £500 million for the city's regeneration, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has claimed his partygate fine "did not breach" the Ministerial Code as there was "no intent to break the law".

Boris insists he did not break ministerial code as Lord Geidt questions PM's Partygate fine
Breaking
Labour confirmed questionnaires had been sent out

Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaires over 'Beergate' scandal

Breaking
The Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed the first flight to Rwanda will leave the UK on June 14.

First group of migrants to be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Home Office says

The Archbishop suggested Prince Andrew should be forgiven.

Prince Andrew is 'making amends' after sex abuse scandal, says Archbishop of Canterbury

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Man who 'wanted to see the Queen' arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Royal superfans camp out 48-hours before Jubilee celebrations to begin in London.

Ready for the party: Royal superfans camp out in London 48-hours before Platinum Jubilee

Sperm donor named after fathering 15 children without mentioning genetic condition

Sperm donor fathered 15 children without mentioning rare genetic condition

Mr Zahawi was accosted by protesters, including Joel Cooper (top right) the son of Labour politicians Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls.

Trans activist son of Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper heckles Zahawi off uni campus

Only one UK police force hitting key 999 10-second response target

Only one UK police force hits key 999 ten-second response target

Boris Johnson and John Stevenson

Tory troubles for Boris: MP becomes number 28 to publicly call for him to resign

Chaos at Britain's airports.

Holiday misery for 34,000 Brits as TUI cancels six flights a day

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail term

Boris Becker will not appeal against jail term for hiding £2.5million after bankruptcy

Council killjoys have been banning bunting for the Platinum Jubilee

'Enjoy the Platinum Jubilee': Boris urges council killjoys to approve street parties

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Riot Investigation Peter Navarro

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in Capitol riot probe
Tropical Weather Hurricane Agatha

Hurricane Agatha sets May record before weakening over Mexico
Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny says he faces new criminal charges in Russia

Iran Building Collapse

Experts: Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse deaths reach 34
The collapsed building

Crowd confronts cleric after Iran tower collapse kills 33

A school building stands behind a tree with an American flag and crime scene tape at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role

Nepal Plane Crash

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

A view of a building destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

War crimes meeting being held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war
European Council President Charles Michel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels on Monday

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

A girl sits on a swing outside destroyed buildings in Irpin, Ukraine

Battle of Sievierodonetsk rages in Ukraine as Russia is blamed for food crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London