Braverman 'pushing for Bully dog ban' after crazed dog mauls 11-year-old girl in Birmingham

Bullies have been blamed for a rise in the number of dog attacks in Britain and now Suella Braverman supports banning the breed. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Suella Braverman is looking into banning American XL Bully dogs after the horrific mauling of an 11-year-old in Birmingham yesterday,

The Cabinet minister announced that she has commissioned "urgent advice" on outlawing the breed after she highlighted the "appalling" attack.

West Midlands Police were investigating after the girl and two men who intervened were injured in the incident in the Bordesley Green area on Saturday.

"This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children," Ms Braverman wrote on social media.

The Home Secretary said she wants to ban the breed which has been attributed to the rising numbers of dog attacks. Picture: Getty

"We can't go on like this.

"I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them."

The advice was commissioned last week, an adviser said, with it being the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' responsibility to add the breed to the banned list.

Last week, two of the breed were shot dead for mauling 22 sheep in North Wales.

Portrait of an American bully puppy on a background of green foliage of trees. Walking a small dog. A dog on a leash is walking on the street. Picture: Alamy

The owner of two dogs has been convicted following the livestock attack, which took place in Wrexham.

David Hughes, 26, admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

Mr Hughes was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines.