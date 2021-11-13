Man killed and pensioner in critical condition after West London stabbings

The stabbing took place in Brentford. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man and has been killed and a pensioner left in a critical condition after they were stabbed in a West London street.

The man, who is thought to have been in his 20s, and the woman, who is in her 80s, were stabbed around 8pm on Friday in Albany Parade, Brentford.

The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital, while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to establish his identity so his family has yet to be informed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that the incident is linked to terrorism.

"There has been no arrest."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number 6423/12nov.