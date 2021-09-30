Brexit could happen elsewhere in Europe, suggests ex EU negotiator Michel Barnier

30 September 2021, 00:29 | Updated: 30 September 2021, 00:34

By Sam Sholli

Former EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has told LBC that there's "social anger" in many regions of Europe and suggested that Brexit could happen in another European country.

While discussing the Brexit vote with Mr Barnier, LBC's Iain Dale said: "Early on in [your] book, you talk about the fact that there were lots of people who were dissatisfied with a lot of things in Britain, not particularly necessarily the European Union.

"But they were angry about austerity [and] the policies of the David Cameron Government. So they took the opportunity to kick the Government, which I guess can happen anywhere.

"But if it can happen in Britain, it could happen elsewhere. Do you think that it could happen in another European country?"

Mr Barnier said: "Yes, I think so, exactly for the reason that you mention."

Watch in full: Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

He went on to say that he had seen "social anger", stemming in part from a lack of jobs and poor public services.

He added: "We can find exactly the same popular feeling [of] social anger in many, many [regions] of Europe."

Mr Barnier also told Ian that he was "surprised" and "disappointed" that the UK voted to leave the EU.

"I was very surprised because the day before, on the night, it was not the feeling, even in the Brexit camp, and I was disappointed because I thought it was not a good decision for both of us, the UK and Europe," he said.

"I always thought that Brexit, because it is a divorce, is a loser's game so I was surprised and disappointed."

Read more: UK fuel crisis is 'direct consequence' of Brexit, Michel Barnier says

He also said he had worked hard to understand the reasons behind the UK's decision, saying: "I try to understand, I spend a lot of time to listen to everybody in the UK and to listen to look at the reasons."

He added he knew immediately that the outcome of the vote should be respected.

"It was a sovereign decision of the UK people, 52 per cent of British citizens, and I immediately thought that we had to respect this vote because it was, and it remains, a sovereign vote of the British people," he said.

Michel Barnier announced in July that he intended to run in the next French presidential election.

The right-wind candidate said controlling immigration would be a key pledge in his campaign against current president Emmanuel Macron.

He said he wanted to "change the country" and that his role in the "extraordinary" Brexit negotiations would give him an edge over Mr Macron, who has been in power since 2017.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Citizens Advice has warned that some people could see a £30 hike in their monthly gas bill

'Desperate choices' for Brits as monthly energy bills could soar by £30

Breaking
Ms Spears had previously said the conservatorship was "abusive"

Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship after involvement branded 'toxic'

Hundreds came together for a vigil in memory of Ms Everard.

Sarah Everard murder: A timeline of key events

Couzens was questioned by police when he was arrested on March 9

Watch: Moment Wayne Couzens falsely told police a gang made him kidnap Sarah Everard

A BP garage tried to prioritise NHS workers for fuel

Fuel crisis: Petrol station lets NHS workers jump queues but 'thousands' turn up

Sadiq Khan warned of the consequences of criminal offences caused by the fuel crisis

Motorists with 'petrol rage' will be arrested for fights at filling stations, Khan warns

Exclusive
Children as young as eight post the abuse online

LBC exclusive: Children as young as eight posting racist abuse online

Sarah Everard's mother spoke at the sentencing

Sarah Everard's mother tells Wayne Couzens he is 'very worst of humanity'

Three more energy suppliers have ceased trading.

Three more energy suppliers collapse amid soaring gas prices

Katie Price has been charged with driving while disqualified

'I admit it all': Katie Price pleads guilty to drink driving after crash near Sussex home

Eco protesters have again blocked the M25

Eco protesters defy jail threat and block M25 junction for second time on same day

Sir Keir Starmer took aim at Boris Johnson during his speech.

Starmer takes aim at 'trivial' Boris and is targeted by hecklers at conference speech

The DVLA is facing a backlog of 54,000 HGV licences

DVLA faces pressure to clear backlog of 54,000 HGV licences

A fight broke out in a petrol station queue in Epping, Essex.

Shocking video shows more brawls erupting as fuel crisis enters day six

David Lammy speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Men shouldn't be asked to stay inside to keep women safe, David Lammy tells LBC

Insulate Britain protesters have blocked junction 3 of the M25.

Eco mob block M25 in seventh protest as group defies threats of jail again

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of the city looking across to The Duomo , Cathedral of Santa Maria dei Fiore, and Ponte Vecchio Bridge in Florence, Italy (John Walton/PA)

Italy’s Uffizi gallery embraces comic book artists in bid to widen appeal
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen on a display at the California Academy of Sciences (Haven Daley/AP)

Ivory-billed woodpecker among 23 species declared extinct in the US
Protesters gather during a protest against vaccination and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)

Slovenia suspends J&J vaccine following death of woman, 20

Daniel Craig (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Daniel Craig to play Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway

A bridge spans the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul (Anthony Devlin/AP)

Cyprus accuses Turkey’s president of seeking new Ottoman empire
Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis praises young activists for challenging leaders on climate change
African migrants wait in line to register their names after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and arriving at the port of Augusta, on the island of Sicily, Italy (Samy Magdy/AP)

Migrants rescued off coast of Libya find safe haven in Italy

Tunisia

Tunisia’s president names country’s first woman prime minister
Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old (Ben Curtis/PA)

UN humanitarian boss brands Tigray crisis ‘a stain on our conscience’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a ceremony at the monument to Jewish victims of Nazi massacres in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv (AP)

Ukraine marks 80th anniversary of Babi Yar killings under Nazi occupation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'
Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party
'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel

'Hammer out a plan': Ashworth's message for Javid as key workers struggle for fuel
'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family

'I can't take my daughter to school': Mother shares toll of fuel fiasco on her family
'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC
'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Home Secretary unsure how much the minimum wage is

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police