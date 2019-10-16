Brexit: Talks continue on final day before key EU summit as PM tries to get deal over the line

Brexit talks have continued into the early hours ahead of a crucial EU summit starting on Thursday as the Prime Minister attempts to secure a deal before being obliged to ask for an extension.

Talks between the UK and the EU will continue on Wednesday as efforts intensify to secure a deal ahead of a key EU Summit on Thursday. Tuesday's talks continued into the early hours of the morning.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to secure an agreement so European leaders can approve it at the Brussels summit.

A spokesperson for the British side said talks were "constructive".

A Downing Street source said progress was still being made in the talks, which ran to about 1.30am in the Belgian capital and will resume on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister will hold a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to update his Ministers on the progress made.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, will update the bloc on the state of the negotiations on Wednesday when he briefs EU commissioners and ambassadors.

Boris Johnson is attempting to build support for a vote, which could possibly be put before MPs as early as Saturday.

Securing a deal before the summit is crucial due to the Benn Act, which would require the Prime Minister to ask the EU for an extension to Brexit if he does not get a new deal approved by the Commons by the Saturday deadline.

The Brexit deal will be presented to European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Picture: PA

Reports had suggested a deal was close ahead of a midnight deadline imposed by the EU, with the Prime Minister said to be making major concessions on the Irish border.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader and a former ERG chair, however, thinks an agreement could be accepted by MPs, telling LBC: "I think the votes are there now for a deal."

The DUP has helped prop up the Tory government following increased funding from Theresa May as part of a confidence and supply deal, in a £1 billion package branded as a "bribe."

There is speculation more money could be headed in the way of Arlene Foster's party as the PM tries to get them on board with any concessions.

The Guardian reported senior sources on both sides of the Channel saying that a draft treaty could be published on Wednesday morning after the UK agreed in principle there will be a customs border in the Irish Sea.

Boris Johnson is believed to be in talks with DUP Leader Arlene Foster. Picture: PA

Meanwhile, an independent report has warned the most significant risks to the UK border if there's a no-deal Brexit are now "out of the government's control".

The National Audit Office said it is likely organised criminals would quickly exploit any perceived weaknesses or gaps in enforcement.

It says while all Whitehall departments have been preparing, there would be disruption to goods and travel.

The report said: "It is impossible to know exactly what would happen at the border in the event of no-deal on October 31 2019. Departments face new challenges in monitoring and responding to any disruption that may ensue.

"This includes supporting businesses and individuals in meeting their new obligations, mitigating risks of the border becoming vulnerable to fraud, smuggling or other criminal activity, and activating civil contingency plans if necessary."

The report also suggests there are 150,000 to 250,000 traders, estimated by HM Revenue & Customs, who would need to make a declaration for the first time in the event of no-deal.

The NAO said Government's reasonable worst-case planning assumptions state that the flow of goods across the short Channel crossings could initially be reduced to 45-65%, taking up to 12 months to flow normally.

Commenting on the report, a Government spokesman said: "We are doing all that is necessary to ensure that, if we do leave without a deal, the transition will be as smooth as possible for people and businesses - which the NAO recognises.

"This includes simplifying import processes, upgrading IT systems, securing additional freight capacity and putting traffic management plans in place around our busiest ports.

"As the NAO says, many of the challenges that we may face if the UK leaves the EU without a deal require businesses and citizens to take action.

"That's why we are running the largest communications campaign in recent UK history and providing targeted advice to help them get ready for Brexit on 31 October."