Brianna Ghey's teenage killer Scarlett Jenkinson 'boasted behind bars about how famous she is'

Scarlett Jenkinson (L) murdered Brianna Ghey (R). Picture: Cheshire Police

By Kieran Kelly

Brianna Ghey's evil teenager killer Scarlett Jenkinson has been caught 'boasting about how famous she is behind bars'.

Jenkinson reportedly told staff at her young offenders' institution that her parents "don't mean anything to me".

Then, asked if she regretted what she had done, the 16-year-old teen replied: “I did for two hours. Now I don’t give a f**k, and I’d do it again,” The Sun reports.

"Before she was found guilty at trial she wasn’t publicly identified in the media but she Googled her name and found people talking about her," a source at the institution told the publication.

"She loved the idea of fame. It was one of the only times I saw genuine emotion from her. She was proud of what she did. It was chilling."

Brianna Ghey. Picture: Handout

Jenkinson was sentenced to at least 22 years in prison, most of which will be served from an adult prison, where she will go when she turns 18.

Her friend, Eddie Ratcliffe, was jailed for 20 years for also murdering Brianna.

The pair lured the trans teenager to Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire, one year ago, and stabbed her to death.

A vigil was held for the young girl in Warrington on Sunday as friends and family marked one year since her death.

A Vigil Is Held For Brianna Ghey One Year After She Was Murdered. Picture: Getty

Speaking at the vigil yesterday, Esther said that Brianna had "taught me so much and gave me so much happiness and love" as she tearfully eulogised her child.

The grieving mother added: "I would like to thank you all for coming here today and paying respect to Brianna. I hope wherever she is now she can feel the love and respect we have for her today.

"If there was one piece of advice I could give to any parent, it would be to hold your kids tight and tell them that you love them."