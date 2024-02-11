Brianna Ghey's mum Esther gives tearful tribute to murdered trans teen at vigil on first anniversary of killing

11 February 2024, 17:26 | Updated: 11 February 2024, 18:29

Brianna Ghey's mother Esther joined mourners to mark one year since the transgender teenager was murders by two child killers.
Brianna Ghey's mother Esther joined mourners to mark one year since the transgender teenager was murders by two child killers. Picture: Global/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Brianna Ghey's mother Esther joined mourners to mark one year since the transgender teenager was murders by two child killers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds gathered in the Golden Square Shopping Centre in Warrington to pay respects to the teen who was stabbed to death by Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, exactly a year ago on Sunday.

Flowers, candles and a painting of the slain teen were laid outside the retail park and Esther Ghey spoke of her late daughter to the gathered mourners - many of whom wearing pink, Brianna's favourite colour.

Read More: Brianna Ghey murder: LGBTQ+ charities see 'spike' in demand a year on from 'brutal and sadistic' attack

Read More: Brianna Ghey’s grieving mother breaks silence on Rishi Sunak’s PMQs trans jibe

A painting of the teenager was placed at the site of the vigil
A painting of the teenager was placed at the site of the vigil. Picture: Global

Esther said that Brianna had "taught me so much and gave me so much happiness and love" as she tearfully eulogised her child.

The grieving mother added: "I would like to thank you all for coming here today and paying respect to Brianna. I hope wherever she is now she can feel the love and respect we have for her today."

Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered 16-year-old Brianna Ghey, speaking at a vigil in Golden Square, Warrington, to mark the first anniversary of her daughter's death. Picture date: Sunday February 11, 2024.
Esther said that Brianna had "taught me so much and gave me so much happiness and love" as she tearfully eulogised her child. Picture: Alamy
Mourners left pink toys and flowers in memory of the murdered transgender teen's favourite colour
Mourners left pink toys and flowers in memory of the murdered transgender teen's favourite colour. Picture: Global

"If there was one piece of advice I could give to any parent, it would be to hold your kids tight and tell them that you love them."

The mourners immaculately observed a two-minute silence in memory of Brianna - before lighting the vigil

On Wednesday, it was announced Esther is backing a nationwide campaign to add mindfulness to the national curriculum for schools in England.

Dozens came to pay their respects on the anniversary or Brianna's murder - just weeks after her killers were sentenced to life
Dozens came to pay their respects on the anniversary or Brianna's murder - just weeks after her killers were sentenced to life. Picture: Global

Earlier this week, Esther has broken her silence on Rishi Sunak's PMQs trans jibe after he refused to apologise for his remarks about trans women not being women.

The determined parent said she wants to focus on "creating a lasting legacy" for her daughter Brianna amid the fallout of the Prime Minister's trans jibe on Thursday.

Writing on her Facebook page Peace & Mind UK, Ms Ghey wrote: "I don’t wish to comment on reports of wording or comments recently made. My focus is on creating a positive change and a lasting legacy for Brianna.

"Through Peace & Mind, we want to improve lives by empowering people, giving them the tools they need to build mental resilience, empathy, and self-compassion through mindfulness.

"In developing these skills, I hope that we can create a more understanding, peaceful, and stronger society for everyone."

Vigil for murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey
Hundreds gathered in the Golden Square Shopping Centre in Warrington to pay respects to the teen who was stabbed to death by Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, exactly a year ago on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

She has already launched a local campaign in Warrington, raising £50,000 so far, to deliver mindfulness training to schools in the area.

It comes after Rishi Sunak refused to say sorry over his transgender joke, saying it was "sad and wrong" to link it to Brianna Ghey's case.

He accused Sir Keir Starmer of having difficulty in "defining a woman" during an attack on Labour Party U-turns.

Brianna's father, Peter Spooner, said the PM should say sorry for the "degrading" and "dehumanising" remark, which he made while her mother, Esther, was visiting Parliament.

But Mr Sunak has instead doubled down on his comments. He argued that it was "the worst of politics" to link his comments to Brianna's case.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Destroyed buildings in Rafah

Biden warns Israel over possible military operation in Rafah

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Rochdale.

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 arrested on suspicion of raping a girl in Rochdale

Donald Trump

Trump is putting safety of US troops and allies at risk, says Nato chief

Philippines landslide

Death toll from landslide rises to 54 with dozens still missing

A wheelchair user was forced to crawl up stairs at a London Overground station on her bottom

Shocking moment disabled woman forced to crawl up stairs at London Overground station due to broken lift

A British passenger without a passport or plane ticket managed to fly from Heathrow to New York

Brit charged after 'flying from Heathrow to New York without passport or ticket by tailgating another passenger'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump says he warned Nato ally he would let Russia ‘do whatever they want’

Supporters of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Allies of ex-PM Khan win biggest share of seats in final Pakistan election tally

Anti-semitism in Labour

Remember the hostages, says Dame Maureen Lipman at ‘lovelock’ installation

Firefighters tackle a blaze after a Russian attack on Kharkiv

Russia launches 45 drones in mass barrage of Ukraine

Tobias Ellwood says ‘prepare’ for a Trump win.

'Putin will enjoy this': Tobias Ellwood warns UK must 'prepare' for Trump win after 'unhinged' Nato remarks

Michael Gove has hit out at Keir Starmer

'Starmer is the jellyfish of British politics': Michael Gove hits out at Labour leader after u-turn on green spending

Taylor Swift Apartment Arrest

Taylor Swift thanks fans for Japan concerts ahead of expected Super Bowl arrival

Armed al-Shabab fighters in Somalia

Al-Shabab claims deadly attack in Somali capital

Iranians attend a rally in Tehran commemorating the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Iran marks 45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid wider Mid East tensions

A man casts his vote at a polling station in Espoo, Finland

Finns vote for new president to guide new Nato member as Russia’s neighbour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Argentine President Javier Milei greets Pope Francis

Pope and president embrace as Francis canonises Argentina’s first female saint

Charles was seen heading to church on Sunday

Smiling King Charles breaks cover as he attends church in Sandringham following cancer diagnosis
Prince William is 'still processing' the fact his father has cancer

Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to put family first'
The incident took place on Wadham Road in Bootle (inset stock image)

Boy, 8, suffers serious head injuries after being mauled by 'XL Bully' as police make double arrest
The British Army want to loosen security checks for overseas recruits in order to boost diversity and inclusion, according to reports.

Defence Sec 'furious' over 'woke' report urging British Army to prioritise diversity over security vetting for recruits
Rihanna

Super Bowl half-time show attracts biggest names in music

Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames.

Two bodies discovered in River Thames 'not linked' to Abdul Ezedi as police continue hunt for Clapham attack suspect
A year on from the murder of Brianna Ghey - charities have told LBC they've seen a rise in the number of people - especially transgender young people - accessing support.

Brianna Ghey murder: LGBTQ+ charities see 'spike' in demand a year on from 'brutal and sadistic' attack
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos sells nearly 12m Amazon shares worth at least 2bn dollars

Gaza devastation

Gaza mediators warn Israel of disaster if it launches invasion in Rafah

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sick AI books about the King's cancer diagnosis have been offered for sale on Amazon, sparking a furious response from Buckingham Palace.

AI-made books with sick lies about King Charles' cancer prompt furious response from Palace threatening legal action
The King has thanked well-wishers after he revealed he has cancer, saying they were the 'greatest comfort' for him in the days since his diagnosis.

King Charles breaks silence to thank well-wishers who provided the 'greatest comfort' after his cancer diagnosis
Kate has left Windsor for half-term with the children.

Kate Middleton 'on the mend' as she leaves Windsor for first time since operation 'to visit King Charles' with children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit