Brianna Ghey's mum Esther gives tearful tribute to murdered trans teen at vigil on first anniversary of killing

Brianna Ghey's mother Esther joined mourners to mark one year since the transgender teenager was murders by two child killers. Picture: Global/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Hundreds gathered in the Golden Square Shopping Centre in Warrington to pay respects to the teen who was stabbed to death by Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 16, exactly a year ago on Sunday.

Flowers, candles and a painting of the slain teen were laid outside the retail park and Esther Ghey spoke of her late daughter to the gathered mourners - many of whom wearing pink, Brianna's favourite colour.

A painting of the teenager was placed at the site of the vigil. Picture: Global

Esther said that Brianna had "taught me so much and gave me so much happiness and love" as she tearfully eulogised her child.

The grieving mother added: "I would like to thank you all for coming here today and paying respect to Brianna. I hope wherever she is now she can feel the love and respect we have for her today."

Esther said that Brianna had "taught me so much and gave me so much happiness and love" as she tearfully eulogised her child. Picture: Alamy

Mourners left pink toys and flowers in memory of the murdered transgender teen's favourite colour. Picture: Global

"If there was one piece of advice I could give to any parent, it would be to hold your kids tight and tell them that you love them."

The mourners immaculately observed a two-minute silence in memory of Brianna - before lighting the vigil

On Wednesday, it was announced Esther is backing a nationwide campaign to add mindfulness to the national curriculum for schools in England.

Dozens came to pay their respects on the anniversary or Brianna's murder - just weeks after her killers were sentenced to life. Picture: Global

Earlier this week, Esther has broken her silence on Rishi Sunak's PMQs trans jibe after he refused to apologise for his remarks about trans women not being women.

The determined parent said she wants to focus on "creating a lasting legacy" for her daughter Brianna amid the fallout of the Prime Minister's trans jibe on Thursday.

Writing on her Facebook page Peace & Mind UK, Ms Ghey wrote: "I don’t wish to comment on reports of wording or comments recently made. My focus is on creating a positive change and a lasting legacy for Brianna.

"Through Peace & Mind, we want to improve lives by empowering people, giving them the tools they need to build mental resilience, empathy, and self-compassion through mindfulness.

"In developing these skills, I hope that we can create a more understanding, peaceful, and stronger society for everyone."

She has already launched a local campaign in Warrington, raising £50,000 so far, to deliver mindfulness training to schools in the area.

It comes after Rishi Sunak refused to say sorry over his transgender joke, saying it was "sad and wrong" to link it to Brianna Ghey's case.

He accused Sir Keir Starmer of having difficulty in "defining a woman" during an attack on Labour Party U-turns.

Brianna's father, Peter Spooner, said the PM should say sorry for the "degrading" and "dehumanising" remark, which he made while her mother, Esther, was visiting Parliament.

But Mr Sunak has instead doubled down on his comments. He argued that it was "the worst of politics" to link his comments to Brianna's case.