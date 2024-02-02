'He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach': Inside Brianna’s killer Scarlett’s ‘murder plan’ notebook

How Brianna's murder was planned by killer Scarlett Jenkinson. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

By Asher McShane

The teenage girl who murdered Brianna Ghey wrote detailed plans in a notebook on how she intended to carry out the deadly attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scarlett Jenkinson’s notes on Brianna’s murder were released today, as she was identified as her killer, along with Eddie Ratcliffe.

She wrote a detailed ‘murder plan’ in a notebook which read: “Victim: Brianna Ghey.

“Plan: Meet Eddie at wooden posts 1pm. Walk down to library bus stop. Wait until Brianna gets off bus then the three of us walk to Linear Pari. Go to the pipes tunnel area. I say code word to Eddie.

Read more: 'Warped' teenagers with 'thirst for killing' who murdered trans schoolgirl Brianna Ghey unmasked

Read more: Hunt for fugitive convicted sex attacker enters third day after mother and two daughters maimed in chemical attack

Jenkinson’s detailed plan for the murder of Brianna Ghey. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

“He stabs her in the back as I stab her in stomach.

“Eddie drags the body into the area. We both cover up the area with logs etc.”

She also had made detailed biographical notes on serial killers including Jeffrey Dahmer, the so-called ‘killer clown’ John Wayne Gacy and the ‘Night Stalker’ Richard Ramirez.

Her notes on The Night Stalker serial killer Richard Ramirez included a tally of his victims, date of birth, date of arrest, his ‘method of murder’ and notes about his ‘influences.’

She also curated a selection of the killer’s quotes including: “I’ve killed 20 people man. I love all that blood.”

She kept similarly detailed notes on other notorious mass murderers.

The killers, both 15 at the time, murdered Brianna, 16, in a "frenzied and ferocious" knife attack.

She also kept detailed notes on other serial killers. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Brianna was stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, chest and back after being lured to Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11 last year.

Jenkinson, Brianna's school friend, was identified only as girl X during their trial last December at Manchester Crown Court.

Ratcliffe, from Leigh, had been identified only as boy Y.

Each defendant had denied murder and blamed the other for the killing, which was described as "horrific" by detectives.

She was obsessed with serial killers including Richard Ramirez aka The Night Stalker. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Jenkinson claimed while she enjoyed fantasies of killing Brianna she never intended any of it to become reality while Ratcliffe said he played along or treated it all as a joke and never wanted to harm anyone.

Ratcliffe, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and who is non-verbal, and Jenkinson, diagnosed with traits of autism and ADHD, both face a mandatory life sentence when Mrs Justice Yip sentences them later on Friday.

Intelligent, "high functioning" and coming from normal backgrounds, the trial heard the pair had a fascination with violence, torture and murder and a "thirst for killing".

Neither had been in trouble with police before.

The pair discussed the murder for weeks, with detectives uncovering Jenkinson's handwritten murder plan and phone messages.

Jurors were told it was "difficult to fathom" how the two child defendants could carry out such a disturbing crime.

Jenkinson, while aged 14, downloaded a TOR internet browser app, to watch videos of the torture and murder of real people, in "red rooms" on the "dark web".

She developed an interest in serial killers, making notes on their methods, and admitted enjoying "dark fantasies" about killing and torture, the pair living in a secret world of warped interests in murder and cruelty, their trial heard.

They drew up a "kill list" of four others they intended to harm, until Brianna had the "misfortune" to be befriended by Jenkinson, who she quickly became "obsessed" with.

Jenkinson told Ratcliffe she wanted to stab Brianna "jus coz its fun lol... I want to see the pure horror on her face and hear her scream".

She lured Brianna to the park on a Saturday afternoon, believing she was going to "hang out" with friends.

Both Jenkinson and Ratcliffe had been seen by witnesses with Brianna and were caught on CCTV and doorbell footage.

They were quickly traced and arrested within an hour.

Detectives found the murder weapon with Brianna's blood on the blade in Ratcliffe's bedroom, along with heavily blood-stained clothing and trainers.

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, told Manchester Crown Court that Jenkinson had been seen by a psychiatrist after she was convicted of murder in December and made "admissions".

"She said effectively, she said that at the time of the killing she had in fact administered stab wounds herself," Ms Heer said.

"She had snatched the knife from Eddie's hand and stabbed Brianna repeatedly.

"She said Eddie had thrown Brianna to the floor and stabbed her three or four times then he panicked and said he did not want to kill her, so she carried on and stabbed her a number of times.

"When asked how many, she answered, 'A lot.' She was satisfied and excited by what she was doing."

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans, head of crime at Cheshire Police, said: "There's not many murders where you get from planning to execution almost documented, word for word."

Detectives believe Brianna was killed because she was vulnerable and accessible, with her death not a hate crime but done for "enjoyment" and a "thirst for killing".

Brianna had been a shy and anxious teenager who struggled with depression and rarely left her home.

Reading a statement to the court, her father, Peter Spooner, said being the father of a trans child had been "a difficult thing to deal with" but he had been "proud to gain another beautiful daughter".

"We were forming a new relationship and these two murderers have stolen that from us both," he said.

"I hate how Brianna's life has been brutally taken away from her and she has been deprived of the life she wanted to live. She never had the chance to sit her exams or go on to further education.

"Now my world has been torn apart, justice may have been done with the guilty verdicts, but no amount of time spent in prison will be enough for these monsters.

"I cannot call them children as that makes them sound naive or vulnerable which they are not, they are pure evil, Brianna was the vulnerable one."

Brianna's mother Esther Ghey, had her statement read out by Ms Heer.

She said the "hardest thing" to come to terms with was finding out that one of those charged with Brianna's murder was someone she believed to be her daughter's friend.

She said she had been "pleased" when Brianna sent a text message on February 11 to say she was going to meet a friend and "thought that she would have a wonderful time, hanging around with her friend and getting some fresh air. When all that time she was being lured to her death".

"All I can think about is that she would have been scared and I wasn't there for her. She needed me to protect her, Brianna wasn't a fighter and she must have been so terrified," she added.

She said she believed Jenkinson and Ratcliffe continued to be a danger to society.

"I don't believe that someone who is so disturbed and obsessed with murder and torture would ever be able to be rehabilitated," she said.

"I have moments where I feel sorry for them, because they have also ruined their own lives, but I have to remember that they felt no empathy for Brianna when they left her bleeding to death after their premeditated and vicious attack, which was carried out not because Brianna had done anything wrong, but just because one hated trans people and the other thought it would be fun."