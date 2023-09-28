Bride and groom survived Iraqi wedding inferno that killed more than 100 guests after escaping through a kitchen door

Newlyweds Haneen and Revan who survived the inferno. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

The bride and groom of the Iraqi wedding where a horror inferno killed more than 100 of their guests survived after escaping through the kitchen door.

Haneen and Revan, who were enjoying their first dance when the blaze began, were feared to have perished in the blaze.

But it has now been revealed that the Iraqi couple are being treated in hospital and have been left in a "dire" psychological situation.

The tragedy, which killed at least 113 people and injured 150 more, has plunged the northern town of Qaraqosh, near Mosul, into mourning.

The father of the groom said that the couple survived the blaze which tore through the large hall in the Christian town, which had survived ISIS occupation.

He told CNN: "I hold the owner of the hall responsible for what happened at the party because there are no extinguishers or safety measures in the hall."

Another guest told private Iraqi channel Alawla TV: "The bride and groom are fine. I was just with them now, but their condition is devastating due to what happened to people here."

More than 100 people die in fire at wedding in Iraq aftermath

Heartbreaking footage shows the aftermath of an inferno inside a wedding hall that killed at least 114 people.

Charred debris is all that remains after a firework display during the couple's first dance sparked a blaze that tore through the hall.

Phone footage shows the guests sitting calmly at dinner tables as music plays, while the flames lap up at a large chandelier behind them.

Suddenly the chandelier catches fire, and the blaze is thought to have spread quickly after that.

Moments before the disaster which claimed the lives of over 100 guests at a wedding party in Nineveh's Hamdaniya district.



🎥: Submitted pic.twitter.com/IbNOMNIh4i — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) September 27, 2023

The fire took place at a wedding. Picture: Rudaw

No official cause of the fire has been given yet, despite the firework footage.

Prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an investigation and asked the country's interior and health officials to provide relief, his office said in a statement online.

He said he had phoned the governor and "the Ministers of Interior and Health are directed to mobilize all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate incident.

مصدر حاليا من المستشفى تحدث عن ان مجموع وفيات الحمدانية في #الموصل وصل الى 150 عراقي ..



مصيبة كبرى و فاجعة مؤلمة جداً .. #عرس_الدم pic.twitter.com/xVHya3wmZx — Omar Habeeb | عمر حبيب (@TheOmarHabeeb) September 26, 2023

An Iraqi girl with burns in her hand after the fire. Picture: Alamy

Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said: "All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident."

The wedding hall was decorated with illegal, highly flammable cladding.

Officials said: "The fire led to the collapse of parts of the hall as a result of the use of highly flammable, low-cost building materials that collapse within minutes when the fire breaks out."