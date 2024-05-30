Shocked groom finds out ‘wife’ is a man who was dressing as a woman just 12 days after getting married

30 May 2024, 12:53 | Updated: 30 May 2024, 12:54

The groom reportedly found out 12 days after getting married.
The groom reportedly found out 12 days after getting married. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A shocked Indonesian groom discovered his ‘wife’ who he had dated for a year was a man dressing as a woman just two weeks after getting married.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, 26, named only as AK and a resident of Wangunjaya Village in Cianjur, met his partner Adinda Kanza, also 26 and from Jayapura Village in south Cianjur, on Instagram.

They dated for a year after meeting on the social media platform before they later decided to get married.

Throughout their year of dating Adinda wore a traditional Muslim niqab which covered her face when they met in person - which AK took as a sign of her devotion to Islam, The Sun reports.

On April 12, the pair held an intimate ceremony for their nuptials at AK’s home, as Adinda said she had no family left.

But after exchanging vows, Adinda avoided having sex with her husband for the first time, often saying she was feeling unwell or was on her period, the South China Morning Post reports.

AK soon began to grow suspicious as Adinda insisted on wearing her niqab at home and refused to speak to his family, so he decided to search for her previous address.

He then found out that not only were Adinda’s parents alive but that also that the person he married was a man, named ESH.

Read more: ‘Sent images to Pippa’: Geri Halliwell's birthday tribute to Mel B goes viral after awkward PR gaffe

Read more: Watch dealer 'should never have been left alone' in store - as hunt continues for suspects who posed as wealthy clients

Head of the Naringgul Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Bripka Ridwan, told local media: “From the start, AK's parents were suspicious of Adinda, who every time he was invited to visit his house, he rarely interacted and chatted, preferring to remain silent.

“Every time he visited Adinda Kanza, was always dressed completely covered and wearing a veil.

“AK's family's suspicions also increased when Adinda asked for a marriage guardian, on the grounds that his mother had died and his father had gone somewhere and had been living alone in the Cidaun subdistrict,” he added.

ESH’s parents reportedly claimed they were unaware their son was in a relationship, never mind married.

He has since been arrested by police.

Local reports claimed that ESH told police he had married AK to steal his family’s assets.

He is now facing fraud charges which could result in up to four years behind bars.

Police reportedly said: “If you look at their wedding photos, Adinda looks exactly like a real woman.

"He also has a gentle voice and tone, so there was no suspicion at all about him being a woman."

The investigation is ongoing.

