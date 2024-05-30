Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
‘Sent images to Pippa’: Geri Halliwell's birthday tribute to Mel B goes viral after awkward PR gaffe
30 May 2024, 10:33
An Instagram post shared by Geri Halliwell has gone viral after she made an awkward PR blunder.
The Spice Girl shared a post to wish her former bandmate Mel B a happy birthday on Wednesday - but made a bit of a gaffe as the caption included instructions to an employee named Pippa.
Posting on Instagram, Geri shared a collection of snaps of her and fellow Spice Girl Mel B from over the years to mark her 49th birthday.
However, fans quickly spotted a blunder with the caption, as it read: “Sent images to Pippa and this wording asked her to tweak where needed.
“Happy birthday @officialmelb! Hope you have an amazing day!”
Fans quickly filled the comments poking fun at the caption, while also showing their concern for Pippa - the employee assumed to be behind the blunder.
Former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Perez Hilton commented: “Pippa, get it sorted!”
Another wrote: “One job Pippa. One job.”
One also joked” “Friendship never ends... unless Pippa gets involved.”
And another: “Sending much love to Pippa on this day, she might need a wine glass or two.”
Much to the relief of many fans, the post was later edited to remove the error.
One commenter jested: “Caption is changed…. But we all saw it.”
It comes after the girl group reunited for Victoria’s Beckham 50th birthday last month, which saw the five-piece come together for a party.
However, the greeting between Mel and Geri was “frosty”, according to reports.