‘Sent images to Pippa’: Geri Halliwell's birthday tribute to Mel B goes viral after awkward PR gaffe

Geri Halliwell had an awkward faux pas on her Instagram. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

An Instagram post shared by Geri Halliwell has gone viral after she made an awkward PR blunder.

The Spice Girl shared a post to wish her former bandmate Mel B a happy birthday on Wednesday - but made a bit of a gaffe as the caption included instructions to an employee named Pippa.

Posting on Instagram, Geri shared a collection of snaps of her and fellow Spice Girl Mel B from over the years to mark her 49th birthday.

However, fans quickly spotted a blunder with the caption, as it read: “Sent images to Pippa and this wording asked her to tweak where needed.

“Happy birthday @officialmelb! Hope you have an amazing day!”

The caption failed to cut out a message seemingly intended for an employee. Picture: Instagram

Fans quickly filled the comments poking fun at the caption, while also showing their concern for Pippa - the employee assumed to be behind the blunder.

Former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Perez Hilton commented: “Pippa, get it sorted!”

Another wrote: “One job Pippa. One job.”

One also joked” “Friendship never ends... unless Pippa gets involved.”

And another: “Sending much love to Pippa on this day, she might need a wine glass or two.”

Much to the relief of many fans, the post was later edited to remove the error.

One commenter jested: “Caption is changed…. But we all saw it.”

It comes after the girl group reunited for Victoria’s Beckham 50th birthday last month, which saw the five-piece come together for a party.

However, the greeting between Mel and Geri was “frosty”, according to reports.