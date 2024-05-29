Former Man United star Roy Keane left 'in shock' after allegedly being 'headbutted' through door at Premier League game

By Danielle De Wolfe

Former Manchester United footballer Roy Keane was reportedly left "in shock" after being "headbutted" through a door during a Premier League match.

The ex-Ireland international turned football pundit claims he was assaulted by 43-year-old Scott Law, during Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United at North London's Emirates Stadium.

The incident, which reportedly took place on September 3 last year, took place as Mr Keane was walking down to the pitch alongside fellow pundit Micah Richards ahead of the final match analysis.

Mr Keane added: “We missed the final two goals but that was the least of my worries.”

Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The charge of assault by beating came as Keane denied taking "glory" where his "hard man" image and reputation are concerned.

Keane found himself at the centre of one of footballs most infamous incidents in 20

Asked to confirm his occupation in court, Keane replied: "pundit, allegedly'.

Recounting the events surrounding the alleged assault, Keane replied: “I was just walking and, before I knew it, I was hit. I felt the contact and fell back through some doors.”

“I was absolutely not expecting it. The only way I can describe it is that I was in shock. I didn’t expect it to happen, not when I was in my workplace.

"Micah then gets hold of someone. He was just trying to get a grip of him and make sure he didn’t run off. I was saying ‘Call the police’.

"For about 15 or 20 seconds Micah was holding him up against a wall (to stop) him getting away.”

As a result of the altercation, Mr Keane claims to have suffered bruising on his chest and arms.

A video was then shown to the court, depicting Law, a loyal Arsenal fan, turning to the broadcast box that Mr Keane was standing in after VAR ruled out a goal for Manchester United.

Shortly after, Mr Law was seen to leave his seat, as the court heard how he crossed paths with Mr Keane moments later.

When questioned about the incident, Charles Sherrard KC posed that Keane was in fact the aggressive party, raising the suggestion that “as the red mist descended”.

“The only person who used gratuitous violence was you,” he said.

The court was then shown footage depicting the aftermath of the pair's initial confrontation, amid suggestions the images showed Keane “smashing his nose”.

‌Keane replied: “I’ve got bags in my hands, I was trying to grab him, to stop him from getting out."

"I must have said nine or ten times, someone call the police. I’m trying to stop him from leaving.”