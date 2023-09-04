Man, 42, arrested after Roy Keane 'headbutted' following Arsenal v Man Utd game

Micah Richards and Roy Keane were seen in a row with a football fan. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kieran Kelly

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after pundit Roy Keane was allegedly headbutted following Arsenal's match against Manchester United.

Footage emerged showing pundits Keane and Micah Richards in a heated row with a fan inside the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Police launched a probe into the incident after footage emerged online showing the clash between the two pundits and a fan.

It came after the Arsenal v Manchester United game, which saw Arsenal win 3-1.

The viral clip appeared to show Richards trying to "diffuse a situation" and restrain a man Keane was allegedly assaulted.

Footage emerged on social media. Picture: social media

A previous statement sent from Sky said: "We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

"In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation."

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus fired Arsenal to a stunning 3-1 stoppage-time victory against Manchester United during the match.

Marcus Rashford brilliantly put Erik ten Hag's United ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium, only for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to impressively level 110 seconds later.

The match looked set to end in an absorbing draw after a penalty for a foul on Kai Havertz was overturned following a pitchside review, before the VAR ruled out substitute Alejandro Garnacho's late winner for narrowly straying offside.

United's wholehearted celebrations were cut short and there was still time for more drama in a jaw-dropping ending.

A deep corner found Rice to slam home his first Arsenal goal off the heel of Jonny Evans in the sixth minute of stoppage time, before substitute Jesus coolly added gloss for Mikel Arteta's men.