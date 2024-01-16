Bride in handcuffs on her wedding day after Mexican anti-cartel police swoop outside church but groom flees

Picture: @FiscaliaEdomex/X

By Sukhmani Sethi

A bride was arrested on her wedding day and paraded in her dress after police ambushed the ceremony.

The woman, who has been identified only as Nancy N by Mexican prosecutors, did not even make it to the altar before a raid which saw the bride detained just as she stepped out of a car outside the church where she was due to be wed.

The bride was arrested on charges of extortion while her husband-to-be, named Clemente N - whose nickname is "El Raton", meaning mouse - managed to escape.

A photo shows the bride in handcuffs while still wearing her white wedding gown with lace sleeves.

The bride, Nancy N., was arrested on December 22 ahead of her wedding. Picture: @FiscaliaEdomex/X

The identity of the bride has been concealed by a black strip across her face, while the officers to both of her sides have concealed their identities by facing a wall.

Two of the officers appear to be plain-clothes officers from the Fiscalía General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México (Office of the Attorney General of Mexico).

She can also be seen flanked by two other officers garbed in camouflage uniforms and heavily armed with rifles.

The couple, have been accused of extorting chicken merchants in Toluca near Mexico City, and are suspected of kidnapping four workers from a poultry shop.

The pair are also said by authorities to have ties to the La Familia Michoacana drug cartel.

The police investigation continues.