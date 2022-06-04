Bride-to-be, 23, stabbed repeatedly on hen do while wearing inflatable penis costume

4 June 2022, 00:21

Laura Inglis was said to have been shaken up but unharmed.
Laura Inglis was said to have been shaken up but unharmed. Picture: Facebook/Laura Inglis

By Emma Soteriou

A 23-year-old bride-to-be was stabbed repeatedly on her hen do while wearing an inflatable penis costume, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Laura Inglis, 23, was stabbed several times by Ronald McKinnon, 27, as she celebrated her engagement with friends in Eaglesham, Scotland.

The attacker reportedly used a "sharp implement" in a bid to pop the inflatable outfit in what was considered a random attack, Paisley Sheriff Court heard.

Ms Inglis was said to have been shaken up but otherwise unharmed from the incident.

McKinnon was arrested after the attack and charged with possessing a knife in public and culpable and reckless conduct by stabbing the costume.

He pleaded guilty to the latter charge after police concluded that he "repeatedly stabbed an inflatable costume worn by Laura Inglis with utter disregard to the consequences".

Prosecutors amended the charge to say he had used "a sharp implement" to stab the costume, rather than a knife, and his not guilty plea was accepted to the knife possession charge, the Daily Record said.

McKinnon has yet to be sentenced, the publication added.

Appearing in the dock on Wednesday, the court heard from defence solicitor Tony Callahan, who pleaded that McKinnon struggled with alcohol addiction and was turning his life around ahead of becoming a dad in October.

He requested McKinnon be placed on a Community Payback Order under the supervision of social workers.

However, Sheriff Gillian Craig said she did not believe it was sufficient in meeting the severity of the offence.

Speaking to McKinnon, she said: "In relation to this matter, I'm not going to impose a sentence at this stage.

"I'm going to defer sentencing again, for a period of four months, and that's simply to keep an eye on you, sir."

McKinnon is scheduled to return to the dock in October.

