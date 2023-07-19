Brigitte Bardot suffers breathing difficulties amid scorching heat as emergency services rush to French film icon's home

By Kit Heren

Emergency services raced to the home of Brigitte Bardot on Wednesday after the film star suffered breathing difficulties in the heatwave.

Bernard d'Ormale, the 88-year-old actress' husband, confirmed the news, revealing that emergency services treated her at their home in Saint-Tropez in the south of France.

"It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing," he told local outlet Var-matin.

The ambulances initially got the wrong address, Mr d'Ormale said, before eventually finding their home.

He added: "[Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction."

The emergency services gave Ms Tropez oxygen and stayed to watch her for some time.

Mr d'Ormale said: "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts."

Ms Bardot is an icon of the French cinema in the 1950s and 1960s. She is well-known for performances in films like And God Created Women, The Truth, Le Mépris and Viva Maria!

She retired from the film industry in 1973 and became a prominent animal rights activist.

Ms Bardot has also been controversial for her political views and has been fined six times for "inciting racial hatred".

She has been married four times, and tied the knot with Mr D'Ormale in 1992.