Pictured: Boy, 16, stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol as two teens arrested on suspicion of murder

Darrien Williams. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Bristol has been identified after two boys, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police named the victim as Darrien Williams, however formal identification is yet to take place.

The 16-year-old died after being stabbed in the St Philips area on Wednesday evening, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He was attacked in Rawnsley Park, Easton, by two people wearing masks. He collapsed and died in a nearby street not long afterwards.

The force said the attackers fled on bicycles.

Darrien's family are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers, police said.

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday. They remain in police custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Neil Meade said: “We are working non-stop to fully establish the circumstances around Darrien’s death and we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice.

“The loss of another young life is devastating and my thoughts are with Darrien’s family.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and encourage anyone who has information but has yet to speak to us to do so as soon as possible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help the investigation has been urged to share their information through the Major Incident Public Portal or call 101, quoting reference 5224039827, to provide this to a call handler.

Alternatively, information can be provided 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting its website, calling 0800 555 111 or through its youth service Fearless.