Woman, 42, arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in Bristol

Avon and Somerset Police said that the bodies were found following a welfare call on Blaise Walk, Sea Mills at 12.40pm on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of three young children were found in in Bristol.

All three children were pronounced dead at the scene a short time after emergency services arrived.

The woman, 42, is in police custody at hospital.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking incident in which three children have sadly died.

“My sincere condolences go to the children’s loved ones and we will be ensuring they are offered support through our family liaison unit.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider community, however officers will remain at the scene to provide reassurance to anyone who has any questions or concerns.

“Over the coming days, residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we thank them for their cooperation during this time.”

Avon and Somerset Police also confirmed they had notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), due to prior police contact.