At least one dead and nine injured after shooting at Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City



By Kit Heren

At least one person has died and nine people have been inured after a shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City.

Michael Hopkins, the city's fire department chief, said between eight and ten people had been hurt.

The condition of the shooting victims remains unknown for now.

Kansas City Police said: "Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck.

"We took two armed people into custody for more investigation." The two have yet to be named.

A man in a red hoodie was photographed being arrested, but it is unclear if he was suspected to be involved in the shooting. Other photos showed people being treated on stretchers.



A police spokesperson added: "We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims."

Officers added: "Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

It comes after the Kansas City chiefs won the Super Bowl by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Around a million people were expected to be in the city for the celebration on Wednesday. Revellers began to scatter after the shots were fired.

Video footage from the scene showed police running into the building while people ran away.



Kansas governor Laura Kelly said on social media, "I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe."



Due Tranquill, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs, said: "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.

"Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."