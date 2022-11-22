Police investigating murder of Bristol rapper at Notting Hill Carnival issue CCTV of man they want to trace

Police issued CCTV (inset left) of a man they want to trace after Takayo (inset right) was knifed to death at carnival. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police investigating the murder of Bristol rapper Takayo Nembhard at the Notting Hill Carnival have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

Four arrests have been made after Takayo died after being stabbed at around 8pm on August 29, the last night of Carnival, under the Westway flyover in Ladbroke Grove.

Takayo, 21, a father-to-be, was known on the rap scene as TKorStretch.

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace after the fatal stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Metropolitan Police

After his death his father said: “"This must stop. Carrying a knife is the wrong thing to do. People should carry love in their heart instead of hatred," he said.

"If they have love then they will be carrying nothing."

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “We are making good progress with our investigation into Takayo’s tragic death which has naturally left his family devastated.

Father-to-be Takayo Nembhard was stabbed to death at Carnival. Picture: Social Media

“However, we really need the public’s help to tell us who this person is in the CCTV image we have issued today and anyone with information – no matter how small - about the murder to come forward.

“If you can help please get in touch immediately.”

Takayo was visiting the carnival with his sister and friends. A post-mortem examination showed he died from a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

Read more: The Wanted singer Tom Parker's widow Kelsey finds new love with man who was jailed for killing stranger with one punch

His family said: “Takayo’s death has left a painful ache for all who loved him and still love him.

“He was so looking forward to being a dad and would have made a fabulous one as he came from a strong family unit. His son was born on 9 November and although this should have been a happy occasion, it was bittersweet. Our family, which includes his girlfriend, continue to struggle with coping without him on a daily basis.

“Our family beg the public to provide any info they may have, be that videos or photos that were taken on 29 August in the Ladbroke Grove area.

“Please help us to bring Takayo’s killers to justice and therefore some comfort to us knowing he didn’t die in vain.”

Police have set up a website where witnesses can upload photos and videos of the incident. Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Two men, 23 and 18, were arrested in Bristol on October 19.

A 20 year old woman was arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 17 year old was arrested on October 22 in Bristol on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further enquiries.