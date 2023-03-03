Brit tourist, 34, dies after being pistol-whipped and mugged in Colombia and lying injured for two days

The hiker was heading to the Hill of Three Crosses. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

A British tourist has died after being attacked by muggers in Colombia.

The man, a Swedish national with a British passport who lived and worked in Kent, was found with multiple injuries after he was robbed while out hiking near the city of Medellin.

He was found critically injured at the bottom of a mountain trail after being attacked.

He had been lying injured for two days and was taken to hospital with critical injuries including head wounds after being hit over the head with a gun.

The man, 34, was on a two-month holiday and had been in the area since January 21, according to local news outlet El Colombiano.

Before he died he reportedly managed to tell medics he had been attacked by three men who stole all his belongings.

No arrests have been made.