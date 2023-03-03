Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

3 March 2023, 07:13

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son
Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son following less than three hours of deliberation by a jury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced, which in South Carolina is typically right after the verdict but can be delayed if a judge chooses.

His son, Paul, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, was shot four or five times with a rifle outside dog kennels on their rural Colleton County property on June 7 2021, investigators found.

It is thought that Murdaugh had no more than about 17 minutes from the time his wife and son stopped using their mobile phones to when he left the property to visit his ailing mother.

Experts from both sides agreed there had to be a massive amount of blood, tissue and other material from the killings, but the prosecution did not present any evidence of blood spatter on clothes. The weapons in the case also have never been found.

Read more: 'I should have followed your cries': Heartbreaking note left for baby found dead in hunt for aristocrat's missing child

Reas more: Police issue urgent appeal to find mother amid welfare concerns after foetus found on Dorset heath

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutors argued that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son because he feared his years of stealing millions of dollars from his law firm and clients would be exposed.

He hoped their deaths would make him a sympathetic figure and draw attention away from the missing money, they said.

A key piece of evidence was a video that included Murdaugh's voice, his wife's and his son's at the kennels just minutes before they were killed.

The video was not discovered for a year because agents could not initially hack into his son's iPhone.

For 20 months, Murdaugh told everyone he was not at the kennels but, while testifying in his own defence, finally admitted he was there.

Through more than 75 witnesses and nearly 800 pieces of evidence, jurors heard about betrayed friends and clients, Murdaugh's failed attempt to stage his own death in an insurance fraud scheme, a fatal boat crash in which his son was implicated, the housekeeper who died in a fall in the Murdaugh home, the grisly scene of the killings and Bubba, the chicken-snatching dog.

His fate appeared sealed by the mobile video taken by his son Paul, who he called "Little Detective" for his knack for finding bottles of painkillers in his father's belongings after the lawyer had sworn off the pills.

Alex Murdaugh is led outside the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after being convicted of two counts of murder
Alex Murdaugh is led outside the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after being convicted of two counts of murder. Picture: Alamy

Murdaugh admitted stealing millions from clients and lying to investigators about being at the dog kennels where the shootings took place but maintained his innocence in the deaths of his wife and son.

"I did not kill Maggie, and I did not kill Paul. I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul - ever - under any circumstances," he said.

Murdaugh told police repeatedly after the killings that he was not at the kennels and was instead napping before he went to visit his ailing mother that night. He called 911 and said he discovered the bodies when he returned home.

But in his testimony, Murdaugh admitted joining Maggie and Paul at the kennels, where he said he took a chicken away from a rowdy yellow Labrador named Bubba - whose name Murdaugh can be heard saying on the video - before heading back to the house shortly ahead of the fatal shootings.

He blamed his decades-long addiction to opioids for making him paranoid, creating a distrust of police. He said that once he went down that path, he felt trapped in the lie.

"Oh, what a tangled web we weave. Once I told a lie - I told my family - I had to keep lying," he testified.

Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul
Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul. Picture: Social media

After the verdict was read, Judge Clifton Newman denied a defence motion to declare a mistrial, saying "the evidence of guilt is overwhelming".

Murdaugh was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom by two sheriff's deputies. He will learn his sentence on Friday.

The 54-year-old comes from a family that dominated the local legal scene for decades. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather were the area's elected prosecutors for more than 80 years and his family law firm grew to dozens of lawyers by suing railroads, corporations and other big businesses.

The now-disbarred attorney admitted stealing millions of dollars from the family firm and clients, saying he needed the money to fund his drug habit. Before he was charged with murder, Murdaugh was in jail awaiting trial on about 100 other charges ranging from insurance fraud to tax evasion.

Prosecutors told jurors that Murdaugh was afraid all of his misdeeds were about to be discovered, so he killed his wife and son to gain sympathy to buy time to cover his tracks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charles evicted Harry and Meghan over claims about Camilla

'Outraged' King Charles evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after 'wicked stepmother' Camilla claims

Kem Sokha

Ex-opposition leader guilty of treason and sentenced to 27 years’ house arrest

SpaceX rocket liftoff

New crew checks in at ISS despite problem with capsule docking hook

Najib Razak

Former PM acquitted in latest trial over embezzlement of Malaysian state fund

Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz

Scholz to meet Biden amid fears that China could supply weapons to Russia

CCTV footage played in court captured the incident when Auriol Grey (L) shouted at cyclist Celia Ward (centre)

Woman, 49, jailed for manslaughter for shouting at cyclist before she was killed by car 'plans to appeal'

Performers at the show

Parents' fury as naked man in thigh-high leather boots performs bondage routine in drag act for babies

A candle-lit vigil has been held for a baby found during the search for the missing child of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.

Constance Marten and her partner due in court charged with manslaughter as hundreds attend vigil for her newborn

Alex Murdaugh cries as prosecutor Creighton Waters describes the murder of Murdaugh’s wife and son during closing arguments in Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walte

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of fatally shooting wife and son

Stock image of police 'do not cross' tape

Police issue urgent appeal to find mother amid welfare concerns after foetus found on Dorset heath

A Belgian woman who killed her five children with a kitchen knife has been euthanised at her own request, 16 years on from the killings, her lawyer confirmed today.

Belgian woman who killed her five children euthanised at own request 16 years on

Snow could hit the UK next week

Brits set to be blanketed in snow next week as Beast from the East blizzard sweeps across the UK, forecasters say

A woman reportedly said she stabbed her husband twice on the evening of the Queen's funeral because as she was "upset" about the monarch's death.

Woman stabbed husband twice on evening of Queen's funeral 'because she was upset about monarch's death'

Obit Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies aged 89

Georgia Election Investigation

Trump can be sued by injured police over Capitol riots – US justice department

A candle-lit vigil has been held for a baby found during the search for the missing child of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.

Vigil held for baby found during search for missing child of aristocrat Constance Marten and partner Mark Gordon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children protesting

Protests spiral at yet more schools as girls say having to share loos with boys makes them 'vulnerable' and 'uncomfortable'
India G20

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Argentina Messi Violence

Gunmen leave Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi menacing message

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells

Body found in hunt for Laurel Aldridge formally identified as sister-in-law of The Office star Mackenzie Crook
Boris Johnson was a "piece of work", the former EU chief said

Boris 'a piece of work' says ex-EU chief who negotiated Brexit as Johnson mounts opposition to Sunak's deal
A heart-rending note claims "babies' cries" were heard near the woods where the body of Constance Marten's missing child was discovered.

'I should have followed your cries': Heartbreaking note left for baby found dead in hunt for aristocrat's missing child
Israel Politics

Netanyahu denounces ‘anarchists’ after protest outside wife’s hair salon

Greece Train Collision

Greek rail workers strike in protest at working conditions after deadly crash

Norway Protest Wind Farm

Norway’s government apologises to Sami reindeer herders after protest

Sue Gray was the senior civil servant that led the investigation into partygate

Sue Gray joining Labour shows Partygate was 'deliberate and manufactured plot', Boris Johnson ally claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit