Heart-rending note claims 'baby's cries' were heard near woods where body of Constance Marten's missing child found

A heart-rending note claims "babies' cries" were heard near the woods where the body of Constance Marten's missing child was discovered. Picture: Alamy / social media / Met Police

By Chris Samuel

A heart-rending note claims "baby's cries" were heard near the woods where the body of Constance Marten's missing child was discovered.

The remains of the tot were found last night following an extensive search, but police revealed on Thursday that the infant, who was born in early January, may have been dead "for some time".

The card, which was left with white teddy bear, reads: “RIP little darling.

“I am so traumatised. I should have followed your cries.

“I will never forget.”

Read more: MI5 chief 'profoundly sorry' over missed intelligence opportunities to prevent Manchester Arena bombing

Read more: 'Shocked and devastated': Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies aged 56 as band pay tribute to 'beloved friend'

Police found the infant's remains on Wednesday near where she was arrested with her partner.

Officers also said they have been unable to confirm the gender of the baby that was found, adding that a post-mortem is yet to take place.

The note left on Golf Drive in Brighton, East Sussex, near to where the baby's body was found. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who has been leading the investigation, said: "My team has been working on this investigation for the past eight weeks and we have travelled across the country as part of our searches for this baby.

"We are all truly devastated by the outcome and we know this emotion is also being felt here in Brighton and across the country today.

"While there are still many unanswered questions it is important that we give the investigation team the time and space they need to establish more details about the circumstances of this tragic death.

Police officers at the entrance to allotments near Hollingbury Golf Course in Brighton where the tragic discovery was made. Picture: Alamy

"At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby's gender and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

"Despite this, based on the enquiries we've carried out so far, we believe, sadly, the baby had been dead for several weeks before they were found. It's too early for us to provide a more specific date.

He added that the force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, adding that this was "standard protocol for such circumstances".

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. Picture: Met Police

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon remain in custody. The pair were spotted by a member of the public after nearly two months on the run.

The couple had vanished from the Bolton area after their car was found alight on the motorway. They had an infant who, it was believed, had not been seen by medical professionals.

Police found most of the belongings destroyed, but Ms Marten's passport was still relatively intact. Blood and placenta were also found on the back seat, indicating Ms Marten had given birth.

They used taxis to travel across the UK, eventually emerging in London before they were finally tracked down to Brighton.

A police search team works through an area near a golf course during the search for the missing baby. Picture: Getty

In January, it emerged that Marten is from an aristocratic family with links to the royals, although she has not been in touch with her family for some time.

Her grandmother is Mary Anna Marten, whose godmother was the Queen Mother, meaning Constance Marten is the great-granddaughter of Captain Napier Sturt, Baron Alington.

Read more: Partygate investigator Sue Gray quits civil service to 'join Labour Party as Starmer's chief of staff'

Read more: Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal 'does not represent UK taking back control', Boris Johnson says

Her father was a page to Queen Elizabeth but renounced the family's £115 million fortune, saying a voice in his head told him "to shave my head and go to Australia".

It was later reported that Ms Marten featured in society magazine Tatler when she was 21 as "Babe of the Month" and said her special skill was "crunching a Coke can between my shoulder blades".

She added that the best party she had been to was a Bacchus-themed bash thrown by one Viscount Cranbourne.