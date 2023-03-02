Heart-rending note claims 'baby's cries' were heard near woods where body of Constance Marten's missing child found

2 March 2023, 17:59 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 18:00

A heart-rending note claims "babies&squot; cries" were heard near the woods where the body of Constance Marten&squot;s missing child was discovered.
A heart-rending note claims "babies' cries" were heard near the woods where the body of Constance Marten's missing child was discovered. Picture: Alamy / social media / Met Police

By Chris Samuel

A heart-rending note claims "baby's cries" were heard near the woods where the body of Constance Marten's missing child was discovered.

The remains of the tot were found last night following an extensive search, but police revealed on Thursday that the infant, who was born in early January, may have been dead "for some time".

The card, which was left with white teddy bear, reads: “RIP little darling.

“I am so traumatised. I should have followed your cries.

“I will never forget.”

Read more: MI5 chief 'profoundly sorry' over missed intelligence opportunities to prevent Manchester Arena bombing

Read more: 'Shocked and devastated': Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies aged 56 as band pay tribute to 'beloved friend'

Police found the infant's remains on Wednesday near where she was arrested with her partner.

Officers also said they have been unable to confirm the gender of the baby that was found, adding that a post-mortem is yet to take place.

The note left on Golf Drive in Brighton, East Sussex, near to where the baby's body was found.
The note left on Golf Drive in Brighton, East Sussex, near to where the baby's body was found. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who has been leading the investigation, said: "My team has been working on this investigation for the past eight weeks and we have travelled across the country as part of our searches for this baby.

"We are all truly devastated by the outcome and we know this emotion is also being felt here in Brighton and across the country today.

"While there are still many unanswered questions it is important that we give the investigation team the time and space they need to establish more details about the circumstances of this tragic death.

Police officers at the entrance to allotments near Hollingbury Golf Course in Brighton where the tragic discovery was made.
Police officers at the entrance to allotments near Hollingbury Golf Course in Brighton where the tragic discovery was made. Picture: Alamy

"At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby's gender and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

"Despite this, based on the enquiries we've carried out so far, we believe, sadly, the baby had been dead for several weeks before they were found. It's too early for us to provide a more specific date.

He added that the force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, adding that this was "standard protocol for such circumstances".

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon. Picture: Met Police

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon remain in custody. The pair were spotted by a member of the public after nearly two months on the run.

The couple had vanished from the Bolton area after their car was found alight on the motorway. They had an infant who, it was believed, had not been seen by medical professionals.

Police found most of the belongings destroyed, but Ms Marten's passport was still relatively intact. Blood and placenta were also found on the back seat, indicating Ms Marten had given birth.

They used taxis to travel across the UK, eventually emerging in London before they were finally tracked down to Brighton.

A police search team works through an area near a golf course during the search for the missing baby.
A police search team works through an area near a golf course during the search for the missing baby. Picture: Getty

In January, it emerged that Marten is from an aristocratic family with links to the royals, although she has not been in touch with her family for some time.

Her grandmother is Mary Anna Marten, whose godmother was the Queen Mother, meaning Constance Marten is the great-granddaughter of Captain Napier Sturt, Baron Alington.

Read more: Partygate investigator Sue Gray quits civil service to 'join Labour Party as Starmer's chief of staff'

Read more: Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal 'does not represent UK taking back control', Boris Johnson says

Her father was a page to Queen Elizabeth but renounced the family's £115 million fortune, saying a voice in his head told him "to shave my head and go to Australia".

It was later reported that Ms Marten featured in society magazine Tatler when she was 21 as "Babe of the Month" and said her special skill was "crunching a Coke can between my shoulder blades".

She added that the best party she had been to was a Bacchus-themed bash thrown by one Viscount Cranbourne.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Obit Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies aged 89

Argentina Messi Violence

Gunmen leave Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi menacing message

Georgia Election Investigation

Trump can be sued by injured police over Capitol riots – US justice department

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells

Body found in hunt for Laurel Aldridge formally identified as sister-in-law of The Office star Mackenzie Crook

Exclusive
Boris Johnson was a "piece of work", the former EU chief said

Boris 'a piece of work' says ex-EU chief who negotiated Brexit as Johnson mounts opposition to Sunak's deal

Israel Politics

Netanyahu denounces ‘anarchists’ after protest outside wife’s hair salon

Greece Train Collision

Greek rail workers strike in protest at working conditions after deadly crash

Norway Protest Wind Farm

Norway’s government apologises to Sami reindeer herders after protest

Performers at the show

Rage at drag act for babies, as naked man in thigh-high leather boots performs bondage routine for kids and parents

Sue Gray was the senior civil servant that led the investigation into partygate

Sue Gray joining Labour shows Partygate was 'deliberate and manufactured plot', Boris Johnson ally claims

Egypt Antiquities

Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

Mackey has died aged 56

'Shocked and devastated': Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies aged 56 as band pay tribute to 'beloved friend'

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon dodged police for 54 days

Constance Marten's baby may have 'died some time ago' as police unable to confirm gender

Germany Ice Cream Insects

German ice cream parlour sells cricket-flavoured ice cream with insects on top

Police missed a significant opportunity to stop terrorist Salman Abedi

MI5 chief 'profoundly sorry' over missed intelligence opportunities to prevent Manchester Arena bombing

Saffie-Rose Roussos's father said MI5 had 'blood on their hands'

'Blood on their hands': father of youngest Manchester Arena victim slams MI5 for letting terrorist 'slip through the cracks'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew is said to be resisting a move to Frogmore Cottage

Prince Andrew 'does not want' to downsize to Frogmore Cottage after King throws out Harry and Meghan
Russia Putin

Russia’s false claims of cross-border attacks ‘classic provocation’ – Ukraine

Denmark Little Mermaid Vandalism

Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag

India G20

G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war

India G20

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to King Charles's Coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles's Coronation?

Rolf Harris faces a fresh accusation

Rolf Harris sued by woman 'claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 10 at holiday camp'
It comes days after Rishi Sunak announced a new deal with the EU - the Windsor Framework

Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal 'does not represent UK taking back control', Boris Johnson says

Moscow has claimed that there was a Ukrainian attack within Russia

'False flag' fears as Putin claims Ukrainian 'terrorists' fired at civilians and 'took hostages in Russian villages'
Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon dodged police for 54 days

Fears Constance Marten and partner's baby 'could have been dead for two weeks'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit