Brit woman 'marries death row inmate after telling family she was going to Disney World'

A photo of the couple was posted on social media. Picture: Instagram

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A British woman reportedly married a US death row inmate after telling her family she was travelling to Disney World.

Trainee dental nurse Rebecca Short secretly became pen pals with double killer Manuel Ovante Jr before marrying him in an Arizona prison, The Sun reported.

After leaving on a trip earlier this month, the 26-year-old initially posted photographs from Disney World, Florida, before shocking her family with snaps of her wedding.

One friend told the newspaper: "She was always obsessed with watching Netflix documentaries about serial killers in America, but no one thought she’d run off and marry one."

Mexican-American Ovante, 35, was allowed to leave his cell in Eyman jail, Florence, for the wedding, which is said to have taken place on April 14.

Images posted on social media show the pair posing together - her in a black dress, him in an orange jumpsuit.

Another image shows a tiered wedding cake with black icing and red roses, with the message: "Till death do us part!"

Ovante was sentenced in 2010 after shooting two people dead while looking for drugs in a house.

It is understood Ms Short met him on the site prisonlifeandbeyond.com, where Ovante wrote: "I'm easy to get along with and tend to be a goofball.

"Very loyal to people I care about. Nobody is perfect, so I hope not to be judged by past mistakes.

"I love to read and listen to music. I have a daughter named Bonnie.

"Not sure what I’m looking for in a pen pal so, I guess you’ll have to surprise me."